Looking for a long-lasting fragrance? Office-goers say these perfumes last through the workday
Want your perfume to last all day at the office? These top-rated fragrances are loved by reviewers for their long-lasting scent.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bella Vita Luxury Date Long Lasting | Perfume for Woman | Gifts for Woman | EDP 100ml | Pink Pepper, Jasmine & Vanilla | Floral, Woody & Fruity Premium FragranceView Details
₹495
Skinn By Titan | Raw Perfume - 50 Ml | Perfume For Man | Gift for Men | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials | Long Lasting Smell for Men |Fresh, Woody, Spicy | Eau De ParfumView Details
₹1,595
Unlock Personalized
₹83x 6 months₹495
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Denver Hamilton Intense Perfume - 60 ML | Long Lasting Perfume| Eau de ParfumView Details
₹349
Fogg Scent Impressio Perfume for Men, Long-Lasting, Fresh & Powerful Fragrance, Eau De Parfum, 100mlView Details
₹373
RENEE Bloom Eau De Parfum 15Ml | Premium Long Lasting Luxury Perfume Liquid| Notes Of Almond, Unisex Adult, Scent For All OccasionsView Details
₹276
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
When choosing a perfume, longevity should be one of your top priorities. Constant touch-ups throughout the day can be inconvenient, especially during busy work hours. Instead, opt for a fragrance that complements your lifestyle, the weather, and your personal preferences. For instance, fresh citrus notes are ideal for summer days, while aquatic fragrances work well for warm afternoons.
After exploring numerous products and checking customer reviews, I have shortlisted some of the best perfumes for women that are not only praised for their long-lasting fragrance but also leave you feeling fresh throughout the day.
Long-lasting perfumes for women
A blend of floral and fruity notes with a warm base, this perfume offers an elegant fragrance profile without feeling too strong. Several reviewers appreciate its balanced scent for both office hours and after-work outings.
Highlights
- Floral-fruity fragrance
- Lightweight for daily wear
- Suitable for daytime use
2. Skinn By Titan | Raw Perfume - 50 Ml | Perfume For Man | Gift for Men | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials | Long Lasting Smell for Men |Fresh, Woody, Spicy | Eau De Parfum
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This premium fragrance blends citrus, watery notes and woody accords for a refreshing scent. It is frequently recommended by office-goers looking for a fragrance that goes well from meetings to evening plans.
Why users recommend it
- Sophisticated fragrance profile
- Premium feel
- Suitable for formal occasions
- Appreciated for good longevity
3. Denver Hamilton Intense Perfume - 60 ML | Long Lasting Perfume| Eau de Parfum
For those who prefer masculine fragrances, Denver Hamilton offers woody and spicy notes that reviewers often describe as lasting throughout office hours without becoming overwhelming.
Highlights
- Woody-spicy fragrance
- Everyday office wear
- Premium-looking bottle
- Popular among professionals
Fogg has become a popular choice among professionals due to its affordable pricing and long-lasting fragrances. Impressio combines fresh and woody notes, making it ideal for office environments.
Why it stands out
- Budget-friendly
- Long-lasting according to reviewers
- Travel-friendly packaging
- Suitable for daily use
5. RENEE Bloom women's perfume
RENEE Bloom Eau De Parfum combines sweet almond top notes with a floral heart of tuberose and jasmine, balanced by warm sandalwood. The fragrance settles into a rich base of vanilla, cocoa, and tonka bean for a sophisticated finish. Its concentrated formula is designed to offer long-lasting wear, making it a suitable choice for office hours, special occasions, or all-day freshness.
Why people love it
- Suitable for office-to-daytime outings
- Pocket-friendly bottle
It features a refreshing blend of citrus, fresh floral, and musky notes, creating a fragrance that's both elegant and versatile. This women’s perfume offers a premium scent experience with long-lasting performance. Its balanced fragrance profile makes it a suitable choice for everyday wear, whether you're heading to the office, attending meetings, or stepping out for an evening event.
Why people love it
- Long-lasting formula praised by many users
- Suitable for both daily wear and special occasions
Tips to make your perfume last longer
- Apply perfume on pulse points such as your wrists, neck and behind the ears.
- Moisturise your skin before applying fragrance, as hydrated skin helps hold the scent longer.
- Avoid rubbing your wrists together after spraying.
- Spray lightly on clothes if the manufacturer recommends it.
- Store your perfume away from direct sunlight and heat to preserve its quality.
How to choose a long-lasting perfume for office?
When choosing an office fragrance, keep these factors in mind:
Choose Eau de Parfum (EDP)
EDPs generally contain a higher concentration of fragrance oils than Eau De Toilette (EDT), which often results in longer wear.
Pick Fresh or Woody Notes
Fresh citrus, aquatic, floral, or woody fragrances are better suited for office environments than overly sweet or intense scents.
Avoid Over-Spraying
Two to four sprays are usually enough for office wear. A subtle fragrance is often more appropriate in shared workspaces.
Consider the Weather
Hot and humid conditions can affect how a perfume works. On the other hand, lightweight fragrances may work better during summer, while woody and musky scents are often preferred in cooler months.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More