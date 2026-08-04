Looking for a long-lasting fragrance? Office-goers say these perfumes last through the workday

Long-lasting perfume for women (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → When choosing a perfume, longevity should be one of your top priorities. Constant touch-ups throughout the day can be inconvenient, especially during busy work hours. Instead, opt for a fragrance that complements your lifestyle, the weather, and your personal preferences. For instance, fresh citrus notes are ideal for summer days, while aquatic fragrances work well for warm afternoons. After exploring numerous products and checking customer reviews, I have shortlisted some of the best perfumes for women that are not only praised for their long-lasting fragrance but also leave you feeling fresh throughout the day. Long-lasting perfumes for women

A blend of floral and fruity notes with a warm base, this perfume offers an elegant fragrance profile without feeling too strong. Several reviewers appreciate its balanced scent for both office hours and after-work outings. Highlights Floral-fruity fragrance

Lightweight for daily wear

Suitable for daytime use

2 . Skinn By Titan | Raw Perfume - 50 Ml | Perfume For Man | Gift for Men | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials | Long Lasting Smell for Men |Fresh, Woody, Spicy | Eau De Parfum Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This premium fragrance blends citrus, watery notes and woody accords for a refreshing scent. It is frequently recommended by office-goers looking for a fragrance that goes well from meetings to evening plans. Why users recommend it Sophisticated fragrance profile

Premium feel

Suitable for formal occasions

Appreciated for good longevity

For those who prefer masculine fragrances, Denver Hamilton offers woody and spicy notes that reviewers often describe as lasting throughout office hours without becoming overwhelming. Highlights Woody-spicy fragrance

Everyday office wear

Premium-looking bottle

Popular among professionals

Fogg has become a popular choice among professionals due to its affordable pricing and long-lasting fragrances. Impressio combines fresh and woody notes, making it ideal for office environments. Why it stands out Budget-friendly

Long-lasting according to reviewers

Travel-friendly packaging

Suitable for daily use

RENEE Bloom Eau De Parfum combines sweet almond top notes with a floral heart of tuberose and jasmine, balanced by warm sandalwood. The fragrance settles into a rich base of vanilla, cocoa, and tonka bean for a sophisticated finish. Its concentrated formula is designed to offer long-lasting wear, making it a suitable choice for office hours, special occasions, or all-day freshness. Why people love it Suitable for office-to-daytime outings

Pocket-friendly bottle

It features a refreshing blend of citrus, fresh floral, and musky notes, creating a fragrance that's both elegant and versatile. This women’s perfume offers a premium scent experience with long-lasting performance. Its balanced fragrance profile makes it a suitable choice for everyday wear, whether you're heading to the office, attending meetings, or stepping out for an evening event. Why people love it Long-lasting formula praised by many users

Suitable for both daily wear and special occasions Tips to make your perfume last longer Apply perfume on pulse points such as your wrists, neck and behind the ears.

Moisturise your skin before applying fragrance, as hydrated skin helps hold the scent longer.

Avoid rubbing your wrists together after spraying.

Spray lightly on clothes if the manufacturer recommends it.

Store your perfume away from direct sunlight and heat to preserve its quality. How to choose a long-lasting perfume for office? When choosing an office fragrance, keep these factors in mind: Choose Eau de Parfum (EDP) EDPs generally contain a higher concentration of fragrance oils than Eau De Toilette (EDT), which often results in longer wear. Pick Fresh or Woody Notes Fresh citrus, aquatic, floral, or woody fragrances are better suited for office environments than overly sweet or intense scents. Avoid Over-Spraying Two to four sprays are usually enough for office wear. A subtle fragrance is often more appropriate in shared workspaces. Consider the Weather Hot and humid conditions can affect how a perfume works. On the other hand, lightweight fragrances may work better during summer, while woody and musky scents are often preferred in cooler months.

Frequently Asked Questions: Does weather affect perfume longevity? Yes, the weather changes do affect the longevity and effectiveness of perfumes. Can perfume last longer on clothes than on skin? Many perfumes last longer on clothes. Before using on skin, check with the doctor to avoid skin irritation. Should I wear strong perfumes to work? It's usually best to choose a subtle fragrance for the office.