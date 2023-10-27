What is K-beauty slugging skincare trend? Benefits, cautions, tips to "slug" your skin

Certain beauty trends persist in the ever-changing realm of skincare due to their effectiveness and user-friendly nature and one such trend is known as "slugging" that has garnered significant attention in the beauty sector of late. It involves a straightforward nighttime routine designed to impart suppleness, moisture and revitalisation to your skin. What is K-beauty slugging skincare trend? Benefits, considerations and caveats, tips to "slug" your skin (Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

The Origin of Slugging

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kritu Bandhari, MD in Dermatology and Cosmetology and Founder of Orijine Clinic, shared, "The word "slugging" in skincare comes from South Korea, a place known for its creative beauty routines and products. People who are passionate about skincare in South Korea started using this term to describe a practice where they apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly or a similar sealing moisturiser as the last step in their nighttime skincare routine. The name is derived from the idea that the thick layer of product resembles the trail left by a slug."

How to "Slug" Your Skin

According to Dr Kritu Bandhari, the slugging skincare trend is as simple as it is effective and here's how you can incorporate it into your nightly skincare routine -

Cleanse Thoroughly: Start by using a mild, sulphate-free cleanser to clean your face and remove makeup, grime and impurities. This initial cleansing step forms the basis for your skincare routine.

Start by using a mild, sulphate-free cleanser to clean your face and remove makeup, grime and impurities. This initial cleansing step forms the basis for your skincare routine. Apply Your Skincare Products: Stick to your usual nighttime skincare routine, which might involve using serums, moisturisers and specific treatments. Allow these products to absorb into your skin fully. Make sure to use products that match your skin type and address your specific concerns.

Stick to your usual nighttime skincare routine, which might involve using serums, moisturisers and specific treatments. Allow these products to absorb into your skin fully. Make sure to use products that match your skin type and address your specific concerns. Seal with an Occlusive: Once your other skincare items have soaked in, apply a small quantity of petroleum jelly (similar to Vaseline) or a sealing moisturiser and gently cover your whole face with it. Ensure that the layer is thin and even.

Once your other skincare items have soaked in, apply a small quantity of petroleum jelly (similar to Vaseline) or a sealing moisturiser and gently cover your whole face with it. Ensure that the layer is thin and even. Overnight Hydration: Leave the occlusive layer on your skin overnight. As you sleep, it will create a barrier that prevents moisture loss, helping your skin stay hydrated.

Benefits of the Slugging Skincare Trend

Dr Kritu Bandhari revealed -

Intense Hydration: The primary benefit of slugging is its ability to lock in moisture. The occlusive layer seals in the moisture from your previous skincare products, preventing it from evaporating overnight. This leads to well-hydrated and plump skin in the morning.

The primary benefit of slugging is its ability to lock in moisture. The occlusive layer seals in the moisture from your previous skincare products, preventing it from evaporating overnight. This leads to well-hydrated and plump skin in the morning. Barrier Protection: Slugging creates a protective shield for your skin, guarding it against environmental threats like pollution and dry air. This can be especially useful in colder months when the skin tends to get drier.

Slugging creates a protective shield for your skin, guarding it against environmental threats like pollution and dry air. This can be especially useful in colder months when the skin tends to get drier. Soothing and Healing: Using slugging can help people with irritated or damaged skin. It helps soothe and protect the skin's barrier, promoting faster healing and reducing redness.

Using slugging can help people with irritated or damaged skin. It helps soothe and protect the skin's barrier, promoting faster healing and reducing redness. Soft and Smooth Texture: With consistent use, many individuals report that slugging results in noticeably softer and smoother skin. This is particularly helpful for people with dry or coarse skin.

With consistent use, many individuals report that slugging results in noticeably softer and smoother skin. This is particularly helpful for people with dry or coarse skin. Affordability and Accessibility: One of the best things about the slugging trend is that it's cost-effective and simple to include in your daily routine. Petroleum jelly is a widely available and inexpensive product.

Considerations and Caveats

Dr Kritu Bandhari cautioned, “Although the slugging skincare trend can be highly effective for many individuals, it might not be the right choice for everyone, especially those with excessively oily or acne-prone skin. The heavy occlusive layer could potentially lead to breakouts in such cases. If you have any worries or particular skin issues, it's a good idea to talk to a dermatologist before giving this trend a try.”

She concluded, “The slugging skincare trend offers a simple yet effective way to achieve intensely hydrated and soft skin. This trend, which originated in South Korea, has spread throughout the world because it may preserve and assist your skin retain moisture. Slugging can help your skin feel refreshed and ready for the day by adding it to your nightly skincare routine. Before implementing a new skincare regimen, it's crucial to consider your unique skin type and demands, just like with any other skincare practice.”

