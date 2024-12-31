Menu Explore
Eating dirt to poop mask: Most bizarre beauty hacks that took over social media in 2024

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 31, 2024 04:19 PM IST

2024 was full of bizarre beauty trends, from eating dirt for glowing skin to using poop as a face mask. Here's a look at the wildest hacks that went viral.

Hey beauty lovers! As we wrap up 2024 and get ready to welcome the new year, it's the perfect time to look back at the wildest beauty hacks that took over social media. This year was all about breaking boundaries and trying the most unexpected beauty tricks. From applying henna on face to using dirt in skincare routines, people went all out experimenting with new, sometimes bizarre hacks.

Let's take a look at some of the most weird beauty and makeup hacks that went viral in 2024.(Instagram)
Let's take a look at some of the most weird beauty and makeup hacks that went viral in 2024.(Instagram)

Whether they were a hit or miss, these viral beauty trends definitely left an impression. Fair warning: Some of these might leave you scratching your head. (Also read: Year-ender 2024: Skincare and beauty trends that ruled this year )

1. Broccoli freckles

Not a fan of broccoli? Well, you might want to reconsider it for your makeup routine.The "Broccoli Freckles" beauty trend had users rushing to grocery stores to grab broccoli, not for their meals, but to try it on their faces. This quirky trend involves applying cream bronzers or powdered eyeshadows to broccoli florets, which are then stamped onto the face, leaving behind tiny dot patterns that resemble freckles.

2. Eating dirt for glowing skin

A strange beauty and wellness trend has gone viral: eating dirt. That's right! This quirky trend has gained popularity on social media, with some enthusiasts claiming that consuming dirt can enhance gut health, promote glowing skin, and even reduce wrinkles.

3. Teardrop makeup

This bizarre makeup trend is sure to surprise you. It involves teens attaching teardrop-shaped hot glue droplets to their faces using cosmetic adhesives, all in an attempt to mimic human tears.

4. Henna makeup

The henna makeup trend took over Instagram, with beauty enthusiasts experimenting with its vibrant orange hues on their faces. Once reserved for intricate hand designs, henna has made its way onto faces. From adorning lips and eyelids to creating freckle-like dots on the nose, this bold trend has captured the attention of beauty lovers.

5. Candle moisturiser trend

In the quest for healthy, glowing, and moisturised skin, people even turned to candles, but not in the way you'd expect. A viral beauty trend showed makeup and skincare influencers pouring melted candles onto their skin and rubbing it in like a moisturiser. But before you jump to conclusions, it wasn't actually wax. The "candle" was a cleverly packaged moisturiser that melted into a liquid when lit, allowing it to be applied to the skin.

6. Face taping

Face taping became the viral beauty hack where people used adhesive tape to lift and tighten their skin for a temporary facelift effect. It started with clean, dry skin, and then strips of tape were applied to areas like the forehead, cheeks, jawline, and neck. The tape helped give the skin a little lift and a smoother look, making it a fun, quick trick for a more sculpted face.

7. Poop face mask

This bizarre skincare trend started by Brazilian influencer Debora Peixoto has caused a mix of outrage and disbelief online. Peixoto, 31, shocked her followers by revealing that she uses her own faeces as a face mask. She previously used menstrual blood in skincare and claimed the faecal mask could "prevent ageing."

