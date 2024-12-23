Year-ender 2024: Skincare and beauty trends that ruled this year

Year-ender 2024: This year saw a trend of people being more mindful about their skincare routines and how to incorporate more natural and organic products. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Munish Paul, Consultant- Dermatology, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi said, “We noticed a solid preference towards natural aesthetics. Men, too, have now entered the dermatology universe to enhance their looks.” Here are some of the skincare and beauty trends that dominated 2024: Also read | Year ender 2024: How wellness retreats and remote escapes defined the year; top 5 trends that dominated Skincare and beauty trends of 2024.(Pexels)

Men embracing skincare and cosmetic enhancements:

We have seen that now men are moving away from traditional, old-school grooming towards advanced cosmetic procedures like hair transplant and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy in which platelets are injected via the individual’s own blood. Men are also opting for fillers to get a chiseled face, stronger jawline and defined facial features. We have also observed a growing demand for clearer complexions and the interest in adopting a basic skincare routine, including applying sunscreen regularly.

Youth more inclined towards anti-aging looks:

Younger-looking treatments preferred by individuals in their 40s or above have now because a choice among youngsters in their late 20s and 30s. These individuals are opting for fillers, dermal boosters, along with home care products to achieve well-defined cheeks, jawlines, as well as flawless skin. Also read | Year-ender 2024’s culinary craze: Air-fried sushi bites to croissant cubes, trendiest recipes you need to try now

Know the skincare routines that ruled this year.(Pexels)

The use of liquid facelifts:

Usage of threads is becoming prominent called as a liquid facelift. So earlier, individuals did not like going for surgical facelifts, unless it is was very drastic at an older age. Now on the other hand, a liquid face lifting involves, the combination of the use of threads, fillers, Botox and a skin booster. These treatments are coming up in a very big way.

Opting for a natural, aesthetic look:

Individuals now opt for a more natural and effortless looking face. They are not keen to get treatments that are in your face kind or looks like something that everybody can make out easily. They are coming up with requests for a subtler result (filter-free look), which helps them appear younger and fresher in a more minimal way without revealing that they have gone under some treatment. The earlier fad of overfilled lips & cheeks is being replaced by a more natural look. Here, earlier we used to have fillers which had a higher amount of hyaluronic acid which would give very raised cheeks and thick lips. Now with the request of subtle looks coming in, we are providing them with dermal boosters which are more radiant yet do not make the skin more voluminous but definitely hydrates it. Also read | Year-ender 2024: Pets who ruled social media in 2024; you are missing out if you are not following these cats and dogs

Contouring:

Individuals with chubby or round faces are going for HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) and radiofrequency treatments. Both procedures help contour the face and create a more sculpted look, per an individual’s choice.

Dr. Rashmi Aderao, Dermatology Consultant at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, added a few more beauty trends to the list:

High-tech skincare devices:

At-home gadgets like LED masks, microcurrent tools, and radiofrequency devices became increasingly popular, allowing users to replicate professional-grade results at home. These tools helped with concerns like collagen production, lifting, and acne reduction.

People have become more inclined to taking care of their skin.(Pexels)

Barrier health and simple regimens:

The focus shifted to strengthening the skin barrier using gentle products. Minimalistic routines with essential steps—like cleansing, vitamin C or niacinamide serums, and SPF—were emphasized for maintaining a healthy, natural glow.

Ingredient-driven skincare:

Active ingredients like retinol, peptides, and ceramides dominated the market, with an emphasis on preventative skincare starting at younger ages. This trend was part of a broader move toward ingredient transparency and education.

Lymphatic drainage:

Techniques like gua sha and specialized facial massages gained traction for reducing puffiness and detoxifying the skin, offering a sculpted and refreshed look. Also read | Year ender 2024: Interior design trends were all about cosy minimalism meets bold colour palettes

Probiotic and symbiotic skincare:

Products aimed at balancing the skin’s microbiome grew in popularity, helping to support the skin’s immunity and reduce inflammation.

Applying sunscreen is a must.(Pexels)

Advanced sun protection:

Lightweight and multifunctional SPF formulations were hailed as staples for both skincare and anti-aging benefits. These included innovative formats like mists and serums.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.