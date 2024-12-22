Year-ender 2024: Pets who ruled social media in 2024; you are missing out if you are not following these cats and dogs

Year-ender 2024: Cats of Instagram? Adorable. Dogs of Instagram? Practically irresistible. And those hedgehogs? Don't even get us started — they're beyond cute. In the digital world of today, anyone, including pets, can become Instagram-famous. In fact, some of the social media app's most popular accounts belong to animals, you know those so-called 'pet influencers'. Also read | Instagram-famous cat tries on cute strawberry hat. Watch viral video Year-ender 2024: Have you met Norbert, the therapy dog from LA? How cute is he? He is one those Instagram-famous pets who ruled social media this year. (Instagram/NORBERT)

If you want to add an extra dose of cuteness to your IG feed, just follow these five animals, who ruled social media in 2024. We promise you won't regret it!

Nala

Siamese-tabby mix Nala has stunning bright blue eyes that make you stop and stare. But did you know she's the world's richest cats, with 4.5 million Instagram followers and a whopping net worth – $100 million, approximately ₹839,000 crore – that will leave you stunned.

Norbert

Meet Norbert, the therapy dog, who lives in Los Angeles, US. The '3-lb therapy dog, author and philanthropist' is known for his ability to put smiles on the faces of everyone he meets — and everyone who follows him on his adorable Instagram account, Norber The Dog, which has some 825K followers.

Reagan

The Australian labradoodle is ridiculously cute and the videos and pictures his human mom shares of him and his human siblings might be cuter! He even has his own website, where it says he 'loves to play, lick human faces, and believe it or not, pose for the camera'.

Lenni

Lionel, aka Lenni the Hedgehog, might be 'spiky', but he's also 'sweet', as per his human mom. Honestly, all people want to do is see Lionel curled up in a ball in front of the camera. It could be any background.

Tuna

Tuna's human mom made the Chihuahua-dachshund mix an Instagram account in 2012; the rest of the world fell in love with him, and ever since he's been an internet celebrity and an internet meme.