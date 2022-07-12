Instagram-famous cat tries on cute strawberry hat. Watch viral video

Many cats and kittens are famous all over the Internet, owing to how adorable they are. And cat parents always go one step further to make sure that their adorable fur babies can look even cuter on the Internet and in real life as well. If you are familiar with the Instagram page of a man named Abram Engle who happens to be a video creator, chances are that you know of his Instagram-famous pet cat as well. This precious little feline named Kurt is not only a familiar face on Instagram but also their TikTok channel. Their Instagram page has over 2.5 lakh followers.

The video opens to show the adorable cat trying on a cute strawberry hat for a few minutes before being irritated by the hat and ultimately getting it off. This cat video has been shared on Instagram along with a caption that reads, “Absolutely adorable.” And most Instagram users seem to agree and we are pretty sure that you will as well.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram seven days ago, the video has gotten more than 62,000 likes.

One comment on Instagram asks, “Can Kurt do a little dancy dance in the hat?” “My cat would never forgive me,” another user adds. A third reply says, “If you give me his hat size, I’ll crochet him another one."