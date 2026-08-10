Michael Harris II began the 10th inning by delivering an RBI single as the Atlanta Braves earned a 2-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon to prevent a three-game sweep. Yankees rally late, but Braves win in 10 to avert sweep

Harris gave the Braves their ninth win in 11 games when he grounded a 2-2 sinker off Paul Blackburn into right field to easily score automatic runner Ha-Seong Kim, who pinch run for Matt Olson.

Olson homered to right-center against Cam Schlittler's 100-mph fastball to give Atlanta a lead in the seventh. Trent Grisham hit a tying homer to right- center in the eighth against Didier Fuentes before Atlanta improved to 5-6 in extra innings.

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in the ninth and Tyler Kinley fanned Ryan McMahon to finish a perfect 10th and secure his first save of the season.

The Braves won after getting dominated by Schlittler, who permitted Olson's 34th homer among three hits in seven innings. Schlittler struck out 11 for his third career double-digit strikeout game.

Olson connected after Grant Holmes held the Yankees to three hits in six innings. Holmes had his fifth scoreless start this season and was aided by his defense.

Shortstop Jim Jarvis began a double play in the third and Holmes got rookie George Lombard Jr. to line into an inning-ending double play in the fifth. Harris also made a leaping catch on Grisham to end the third and Ronald Acuna Jr. unleashed a strong throw from right field with runners at second and third to keep the contest scoreless in the sixth.

The Yankees dropped to 2-9 in extra innings and were unable to complete a home sweep for the first time since May 1-4 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Field Level Media

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