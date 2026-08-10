Chicago weather radar: When will Guardians vs White Sox game resume after rain delay? Latest updates from Rate Field

Update: The official White Sox account provided an update after Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians was delayed by rain. The Chicago White Sox grounds crew rolls out the tarp during a rain delay in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

"Weather is expected to remain in the area for the next hour. We will provide additional updates as they become available," the team said.

Also Read: Summerland BC fire videos: Latest update as wildfire wreaks destruction in Canada; ‘they have lost everything’

Initial report: The series finale between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was delayed by rain Sunday afternoon before the start of the second inning at Rate Field. The Guardians were leading 2-1 when play was stopped.

Game delayed Umpires initially allowed the game to continue through light rain but eventually called for the tarp as severe storms approached the area.

The official White Sox account posted, "Severe storms are approaching the area. The game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available."

No official time has been announced for the game to resume. Forecasts had listed the matchup among the MLB games with a high risk of rain delays Sunday, with thunderstorms expected to continue through the afternoon.

Also Read: Double Spring Fire near Gardnerville: Latest update on blaze in Nevada; check map, evacuation as scary videos emerge

Severe thunderstorm watch extended for Chicago area A severe thunderstorm watch has been extended for parts of the Chicago area as storms move through the region Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, Severe Thunderstorm Watch 546, which was previously set to expire at 2 p.m. CDT, has been extended until 4 p.m. CDT.

The watch covers Cook and DuPage counties in northeastern Illinois, including Chicago and several surrounding communities.

The affected cities include:

Chicago

Evanston

Downers Grove

Naperville

Oak Lawn

Orland Park

Schaumburg

Wheaton

Carol Stream

Lemont

Lombard

Park Forest

The weather alert comes as thunderstorms continue to affect the Chicago area, with conditions potentially disrupting outdoor activities and sporting events.

The National Weather Service said the watch remains in effect through 4 p.m. CDT. Residents in the affected areas should continue to monitor local weather updates as storms move through the region.