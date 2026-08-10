Chicago weather radar: When will Guardians vs White Sox game resume after rain delay? Latest updates from Rate Field
Forecasts had listed the matchup among the MLB games with a high risk of rain delays Sunday, with thunderstorms expected to continue through the afternoon.
Update: The official White Sox account provided an update after Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians was delayed by rain.
"Weather is expected to remain in the area for the next hour. We will provide additional updates as they become available," the team said.
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Initial report: The series finale between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was delayed by rain Sunday afternoon before the start of the second inning at Rate Field. The Guardians were leading 2-1 when play was stopped.
Game delayed
Umpires initially allowed the game to continue through light rain but eventually called for the tarp as severe storms approached the area.
The official White Sox account posted, "Severe storms are approaching the area. The game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available."
No official time has been announced for the game to resume. Forecasts had listed the matchup among the MLB games with a high risk of rain delays Sunday, with thunderstorms expected to continue through the afternoon.
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Severe thunderstorm watch extended for Chicago area
A severe thunderstorm watch has been extended for parts of the Chicago area as storms move through the region Sunday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, Severe Thunderstorm Watch 546, which was previously set to expire at 2 p.m. CDT, has been extended until 4 p.m. CDT.
The watch covers Cook and DuPage counties in northeastern Illinois, including Chicago and several surrounding communities.
The affected cities include:
Evanston
Downers Grove
Naperville
Oak Lawn
Orland Park
Schaumburg
Wheaton
Carol Stream
Lemont
Lombard
Park Forest
The weather alert comes as thunderstorms continue to affect the Chicago area, with conditions potentially disrupting outdoor activities and sporting events.
The National Weather Service said the watch remains in effect through 4 p.m. CDT. Residents in the affected areas should continue to monitor local weather updates as storms move through the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More