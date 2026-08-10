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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 01:28:21 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Saare Jahan Se Accha 2026 | Vande Matram: Chitrangada - The Warrior Princess (Director & Choreographer: Guru Ranjana Gauhar)

    Gram it: That's how the Capital's air was filled with patriotic fervour as Indian Airforce band performed at the National War Memorial, on Sunday. This performance was organised to commemorate the 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram! (Photo: Sumit/ANI)
    Gram it: That's how the Capital's air was filled with patriotic fervour as Indian Airforce band performed at the National War Memorial, on Sunday. This performance was organised to commemorate the 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram! (Photo: Sumit/ANI)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Know Your Weaves

    Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

    When: August 1 to 10

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sahil Tiwari Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: August 9

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Masterclass | Espresso Coffee Tasting

    Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

    When: August 10

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai Ft. Aakash Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 10

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela

    Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: August 6 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 10, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 10, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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