HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Know Your Weaves
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: August 1 to 10
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sahil Tiwari Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: August 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Masterclass | Espresso Coffee Tasting
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai Ft. Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: August 6 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction