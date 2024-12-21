Year-ender 2024’s culinary craze: Air-fried sushi bites to croissant cubes, trendiest recipes you need to try now

From sustainable cooking practices to fusion cuisines, the year 2024 ushered in a wave of innovative food trends and recipes that redefined the way we cook, eat and savour our meals. This year’s culinary craze was all about blending creativity with conscious living and 2024 promised to be a flavourful journey for all, whether you are an adventurous foodie or a home cook who was looking to expand your repertoire. Year ender 2024: Elevate your cooking game with these hot 2024 recipe trends(Photo by X)

From Instagram-worthy desserts to eco-friendly meals, here are the 5 trendiest recipes that stole the spotlight this year -

1. Croissant cubes

Ingredients:

500g all-purpose flour

250g unsalted butter (cold, cubed)

60g sugar

10g salt

7g dry yeast

250ml cold milk

1 egg (for egg wash)

Optional fillings: pistachio cream, matcha custard, or chocolate ganache

Method:

Make the Dough: Combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in a bowl. Slowly add milk and knead until smooth. Let it rest for 1 hour.

Laminate Butter: Roll out the dough into a rectangle, place cold butter in the center, and fold the dough over. Roll and fold 3 times, resting the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes between each fold.

Shape Cubes: Roll the laminated dough into a sheet, cut into squares, and stack multiple layers to form cubes. Place in cube-shaped molds and proof for 2 hours.

Bake: Brush with egg wash and bake at 200°C (400°F) for 15–20 minutes until golden brown. Add your choice of filling after baking.

2. Birria ramen

Ingredients:

2 lbs beef (shank, chuck, or short ribs)

5 dried chilies (guajillo, ancho, pasilla)

4 garlic cloves

2 medium tomatoes

1 onion

Spices: 2 tsp cumin, 1 tsp oregano, 2 bay leaves

4 cups beef broth

2 packs ramen noodles

Garnishes: cilantro, lime, radish, and shredded cheese

Method:

Prepare Birria: Toast chilies, then blend with garlic, tomatoes, onion, and spices into a paste. Sear beef in a pot, add the paste, and simmer with beef broth for 3–4 hours until tender.

Shred Meat: Remove beef from the broth, shred, and set aside. Skim excess fat from the broth.

Assemble Ramen: Cook ramen noodles and serve in the rich birria broth. Add shredded meat and garnish with cilantro, lime, and radish.

Optional: Serve with a side of crispy queso tacos for dipping.

3. Ube mochi pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup glutinous rice flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

1 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp ube halaya (purple yam jam)

1 egg

Butter (for cooking)

Toppings: coconut syrup, fruit, sesame seeds

Method:

Make Batter: Mix dry ingredients in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk coconut milk, ube halaya, and egg. Combine wet and dry ingredients.

Cook Pancakes: Heat a non-stick pan with butter. Pour batter to form pancakes and cook until bubbles form. Flip and cook until golden.

Serve: Stack pancakes and top with coconut syrup, fruit, and sesame seeds.

4. Butter boards 2.0

Butter Boards 2.0 (Photo by X/yoitsholly)

Ingredients:

1 block of high-quality butter (room temperature)

Sweet option: honey, edible flowers, fresh figs, nuts

Savory option: smoked salmon, capers, dill, lemon zest

Crackers or sourdough bread (for serving)

Method:

Prepare Board: Spread softened butter evenly on a wooden or ceramic board.

Add Toppings: For sweet boards, drizzle honey and garnish with figs and flowers. For savory boards, layer smoked salmon and sprinkle with capers and dill.

Serve: Pair with bread or crackers and enjoy as a communal dish.

5. Air-fried sushi bites

Air-Fried Sushi Bites (Photo by X/DreamyTechGirl)

Ingredients:

2 cups sushi rice (cooked and seasoned with rice vinegar, sugar, and salt)

200g fresh tuna or salmon (cubed or sliced)

1 avocado (sliced)

Spicy mayo: ¼ cup mayo, 1 tbsp sriracha

Soy sauce for dipping

Garnishes: green onions, sesame seeds

Method:

Shape Rice: Mold sushi rice into small rectangles and air-fry at 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes until crispy.

Assemble Sushi Bites: Top rice with fish and avocado. Drizzle spicy mayo on top and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Serve: Pair with soy sauce for dipping and enjoy as a trendy party snack.

These recipes brought bold flavours and fresh aesthetics to dining tables, earning their place as the culinary icons of 2024!