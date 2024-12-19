Year ender 2024: Interior design trends were all about cosy minimalism meets bold colour palettes

In 2024, the world of interior design was a play of various trends creating unique spaces but one trend that stayed in the industry was the elegance of cosy minimalism infused with the vibrancy of bold colour palettes. The trend celebrated the balance between serenity and self-expression, crafting interiors that were as calming as they were captivating. Year ender 2024: The interior design trend everyone was obsessed with - calming neutrals with vibrant hues.(Photo by Evelyn Charlotte)

From materials and textures to colour theory, this trend embraced minimalism in the home or workspace. Read on as top designers in the industry delve into the world of cosy minimalism and how it captured the design trend of the year.

Anchoring neutrals and bold hues in minimalism

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar. Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects, shared, “Starting with a neutral, minimalist base serves as a ground for the design. Using soft, warm tones for walls and flooring can create a serene backdrop. These lend a refined aesthetic to any space fostering a sense of minimalism. Further, adding bold colours in measured doses can create a unique fusion. For instance, a jewel-toned velvet sofa can instantly transform the mood without disrupting the minimalist core.”

Lounge sofa option for a modern home(File Photo)

Bold colour schemes making a statement

Contrasting the subdued tones of cosy minimalism, bold colour palettes add personality and vibrancy to interiors. “For example, deep emerald green and amethyst purple are paired with earthy tones like terracotta to strike a perfect balance between drama and harmony. Further, for a retro minimalist look, warm mustard yellow and olive green, reminiscent of the 1970s are reimagined in contemporary ways, often paired with sleek furnishings”, added Ar. Rinki Kotak, Principal Architect at 4th Dimension.

Minimalism interior design with bold colour palette decor (Photo by Jens Behrmann on Unsplash)

2024’s interior design trends invited us to embrace the best of both worlds: the calming simplicity of cosy minimalism and the invigorating energy of bold palettes. So, great design is about following trends and curating spaces that inspire, nurture, and reflect your essence.