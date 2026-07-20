Sharp pain shifting from the navel to lower-right abdomen? Gastroenterologist reveals what it may mean

Abdominal pain can overlap with several conditions, from acidity and gas to menstrual cramps. However, when the discomfort changes location, beginning in one area and gradually moving to another part of the abdomen, you need to inspect it instead of dismissing it. Find out what you need to do if you suffer from discomfort in the lower right abdomen. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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A sharp pain that begins around the navel and shifts towards the lower right side of the abdomen may indicate a condition which, if you allow to get delayed and not seeking medical attention, may lead to serious complications.

What is this condition, and why does the location of the pain shift? Dr Manoj Kolhe, consultant in gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that this type of pain is often mistaken for gas when it could actually indicate appendicitis.

Why does pain change its location? Usually, abdominal pain remains confined to one location, but in this case, it may gradually shift. Elaborating on why, the gastroenterologist said that the appendix is a small finger-like pouch attached to the large intestine. When the appendix becomes blocked, it can lead to inflammation and infection, causing appendicitis.

Why does the pain appear to move? Dr Kolhe shared that doctors take this shift in location into account during evaluation. Another important indicator is that the pain may worsen when you move, cough, laugh or travel over a bumpy road.

Next, he highlighted how the pain shifts and how it may feel concentrated around the location of the appendix.

“The brain reacts to inflammation in the vicinity of the abdomen in the first phase by causing widespread pain," he added, describing how inflammation played a role. "The discomfort increases and becomes concentrated in the lower right abdomen, where the appendix is located, as the inflammation grows larger and penetrates the membrane surrounding the abdomen.”