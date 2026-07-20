Sharp pain shifting from the navel to lower-right abdomen? Gastroenterologist reveals what it may mean
If you are observing a sharp stabbing pain movin from naval area to abdomen, slowly shifting. do not ignore it to be gas!
Abdominal pain can overlap with several conditions, from acidity and gas to menstrual cramps. However, when the discomfort changes location, beginning in one area and gradually moving to another part of the abdomen, you need to inspect it instead of dismissing it.
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A sharp pain that begins around the navel and shifts towards the lower right side of the abdomen may indicate a condition which, if you allow to get delayed and not seeking medical attention, may lead to serious complications.
What is this condition, and why does the location of the pain shift? Dr Manoj Kolhe, consultant in gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that this type of pain is often mistaken for gas when it could actually indicate appendicitis.
Why does pain change its location?
Usually, abdominal pain remains confined to one location, but in this case, it may gradually shift. Elaborating on why, the gastroenterologist said that the appendix is a small finger-like pouch attached to the large intestine. When the appendix becomes blocked, it can lead to inflammation and infection, causing appendicitis.
Why does the pain appear to move? Dr Kolhe shared that doctors take this shift in location into account during evaluation. Another important indicator is that the pain may worsen when you move, cough, laugh or travel over a bumpy road.
Next, he highlighted how the pain shifts and how it may feel concentrated around the location of the appendix.
“The brain reacts to inflammation in the vicinity of the abdomen in the first phase by causing widespread pain," he added, describing how inflammation played a role. "The discomfort increases and becomes concentrated in the lower right abdomen, where the appendix is located, as the inflammation grows larger and penetrates the membrane surrounding the abdomen.”
How to distinguish appendicitis pain from gas?
Gas-related problems may also cause abdominal pain, making it important to distinguish between the two. The doctor then simplified the difference: gas pain may ease after passing gas or having a bowel movement, whereas appendicitis pain actually worsens over the next few hours.
So, why should you not ignore these warning signs? Dr Kolhe cautioned that delaying medical attention may cause the appendix to rupture and spread infection within the abdomen.
How to confirm the diagnosis?
The next step is diagnosis. During the evaluation, the doctor will also ask about the accompanying symptoms you may be experiencing.
So, Dr Kolhe spotlighted a few red flag signs and the tests you will be undergoing: “The location of the pain, soreness, fever, and any related symptoms must be carefully observed. Blood tests assist in determining whether an infection is present. To rule out other causes of abdominal discomfort, an ultrasound or CT scan is primarily utilised to confirm appendix inflammation.”
An accurate diagnosis is important because, as the gastroenterologist cautioned, similar symptoms may also occur with conditions such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections and gynaecological disorders.
Why should you not delay treatment?
As mentioned earlier, delaying treatment may increase the risk of the appendix rupturing and spreading infection. So, what does the treatment include? It actually depends on the severity of the condition and may include either medical management or surgery.
“Mild cases can be treated with oral or IV antibiotics and other medical management," he suggested for mild cases.
But there are surgical procedures as well. Dr Kolhe described, "An appendectomy, or surgical removal of the appendix, is the definitive treatment for appendicitis. These days, many cases are handled using laparoscopic surgery, which is less invasive than standard surgery and entails creating tiny incisions while performing the procedure with a camera and specialised instruments.”
The gastroenterologist also mentioned another treatment, which was laparoscopic appendectomy. Generally, it involves less pain and a quicker recovery.
If the appendix has ruptured, then antibiotics may be given to control infection.
In a nutshell, the expert believed that although abdominal cramping is usually not harmful, its nature can indicate whether or not it is. For instance, it is risky to delay seeking medical attention if the discomfort began around the navel and progressively travelled to the right side of the abdomen.
More about the expert
Dr Manoj Kolhe is a dedicated consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, Baner, Pune, with over 5 years of experience in managing gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic diseases. His expertise covers a wide spectrum of conditions, including gastritis, ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, and pancreatic disorders.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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