Bloating, acidity and constipation? Doctor reveals everyday lifestyle habits harming gut health in young adults

Another growing concern is excessive caffeine intake. “To cope with long work hours, academic pressure and lack of sleep, many young adults consume multiple cups of coffee, energy drinks or other caffeinated beverages,” he noted. High caffeine intake can stimulate excess stomach acid, worsen acidity, trigger anxiety and in some cases cause diarrhoea or intestinal irritation. Sugar and artificial additives in energy drinks may further disturb the gut microbiome.

One of the most common habits affecting gut health is late-night snacking. Eating close to bedtime disrupts the body’s natural digestive rhythm, increases the risk of acid reflux and can negatively impact sleep quality. “The gut has a circadian clock, and an irregular eating schedule can disrupt digestion, metabolism, and healthy gut flora,” said Dr Maydeo.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Maydeo, Chairman of the Institute of Gastrosciences, Sir HN Reliance Hospital, explains why digestive issues are rising among young adults and highlights the key everyday habits affecting gut health .

Digestive issues such as bloating, acidity, constipation, irregular bowel movements and abdominal discomfort are increasingly common among young adults today. While infections and underlying medical conditions may contribute, modern lifestyle habits are emerging as a major factor behind declining gut health. (Also read: Bangalore oncologist shares 4 things every woman should know about early breast cancer detection )

Stress, sleep and other gut disruptors Dr Maydeo also pointed to ultra-processed foods as a major issue. Diets high in fast food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks but low in fibre can negatively impact digestion. Fibre is essential for feeding good gut bacteria and supporting healthy bowel movements. A low-fibre diet, he warned, can lead to constipation, inflammation and long-term metabolic concerns.

He further highlighted the role of stress and sleep deprivation in gut health. The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis. Chronic stress can alter gut movement, increase sensitivity and trigger symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Poor sleep, meanwhile, affects digestion, immunity and hormonal balance.

Other silent disruptors include frequent antibiotic use, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption, all of which can impact gut flora and overall digestive health.

How to improve gut health naturally Despite these concerns, Dr Maydeo emphasised that gut health can improve significantly with consistent lifestyle changes. “A balanced diet, regular meal timings, increased fibre intake, proper hydration, reduced processed food consumption, regular exercise, good sleep and stress management can help restore gut balance,” he said.

He added that individuals should not ignore persistent symptoms. If issues such as bloating, unexplained weight loss, blood in stool, or severe abdominal pain continue, medical evaluation is necessary to rule out underlying conditions and ensure timely treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.