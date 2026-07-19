'Delhi world's cheapest for date': Deutsche report says a date in world's expensive city Geneva would cost 5 times more
According to Deutsche Bank's 'Mapping the World's Prices 2026', Geneva and Zurich are the priciest cities, while Delhi is cited as the cheapest for dates.
If you live in Geneva, taking your date out for a romantic evening could cost you five times more than it would if you were living in Delhi, the capital of India. These are some facts that Deutsche Bank released in its 'Mapping the World's Prices 2026' report, which compares cities on parameters such as prices, salaries, quality of life, and more.
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In the 2026 edition, Deutsche Bank looked at year-on-year changes, comparing 2026 prices with 2016 levels, 2019 (a pre-COVID baseline), and 2012, as it was a pivotal year that marked a peak in the Yen and a historically cheap USD. Here are some key observations that the reports narrate:
The most expensive cities
According to the report, Geneva and Zurich remain the most expensive cities in the world, followed by Tel Aviv (Israel), and New York and San Francisco (US). Meanwhile, out of the largest developed market cities, Tokyo is ‘very cheap.’
Quality of life
The report also ranks Luxembourg number one in quality of life for a second year. Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Munich are among the top 5, with Frankfurt in sixth place. Meanwhile, global financial hubs like Paris (43rd), New York (46th), London (47th), and Hong Kong (55th) scored lower on liveability due to high housing costs, long commutes, and high pollution levels.
Meanwhile, Delhi did not feature among the top 50 cities in the report's quality-of-life rankings, which consider purchasing power, safety, healthcare, cost of living, housing affordability, commute times, pollution and climate.
The cheapest city!
Delhi is the world's cheapest major city for a romantic date and relatively cheaper to buy property, but its people's salaries are also among the lowest. Additionally, according to the report's ‘Cheap Date Index’, Geneva, Zurich, Tel Aviv, Oslo, and Copenhagen are the top 5 most expensive cities for a romantic date.
In fact, a date in Geneva could cost you nearly five times as much as in Delhi, the world's least expensive major city. In Delhi, it would cost $103 (around ₹9,920), compared with $475 (around ₹45,750) in Geneva.
Housing costs
Hong Kong is the most expensive property market globally, though prices have dropped 10% from pre-COVID levels. Athens recorded the fastest rent growth worldwide, surging 144% over the past decade.
Meanwhile, renting a 3-bed apartment in Tokyo costs only about a quarter of what it does in New York. A meal for two in Tokyo now costs less than in Warsaw or Prague, and is a third as much as in Zurich or New York. A McDonald's costs a quarter of that in Tel Aviv, and Japan is the cheapest place in the world to buy an iPhone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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