'Delhi world's cheapest for date': Deutsche report says a date in world's expensive city Geneva would cost 5 times more

If you live in Geneva, taking your date out for a romantic evening could cost you five times more than it would if you were living in Delhi, the capital of India. These are some facts that Deutsche Bank released in its 'Mapping the World's Prices 2026' report, which compares cities on parameters such as prices, salaries, quality of life, and more. Deutsche Bank's 'Mapping the World's Prices 2026' gives insight into the world's major cities.

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In the 2026 edition, Deutsche Bank looked at year-on-year changes, comparing 2026 prices with 2016 levels, 2019 (a pre-COVID baseline), and 2012, as it was a pivotal year that marked a peak in the Yen and a historically cheap USD. Here are some key observations that the reports narrate: