Elevate your cooking space with these kitchen decor ideas that balance aesthetics and utility
From open shelves to statement lightings, here are the kitchen decor ideas that are worth trying to elevate your space.
The kitchen is the undisputed heartbeat of the modern home, as it endures the highest daily foot traffic; this high-utility zone frequently requires a visual refresh. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arth Kumar, founder and principal designer at Shreem Interior Design, shared design strategies that will help elevate your culinary space.
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Statement lighting
Good lighting is often forgotten during a kitchen remodel. Effective kitchen lighting does more than just make your culinary space look beautiful; it keeps it safe and functional, makes daily meal prep easier, and creates an inviting and cosy atmosphere.
Arth suggests installing bright under-cabinet LED strips to illuminate countertops and avoid shadows, using flush mounts or discreet recessed ceiling fixtures for general warmth, and adding internal cabinet lighting to showcase fine glassware or curated art. You can also hang oversized pendant lights or a grand chandelier above the central island.
The multi-functional island
“A well-designed central island serves as the ultimate anchor for modern, modular kitchen layouts,” said Arth. He advises to strategically connect the sink, cooktop and refrigerator to create an efficient, comfortable and intuitive cooking experience. Also, ensure there is ample walk space between the island and surrounding appliances. You can also add sleek bar stools to create a casual hub for entertaining guests.
Curated tableware
Crockery bridges the gap between daily utility and high-end interior styling. You can display vibrant serving bowls, artisanal teapots, and cake stands openly. You can also use heavy, textured ceramic dinnerware to elevate the casual dining experience. Arth recommends editing your collection regularly to prevent physical clutter on open surfaces. You can also introduce seasonal tableware for special gatherings.
Smart cabinetry
The right storage design maximises your space and silences daily visual noise. According to Arth, swap lower base cabinets for deep pull-outs to access heavy pots easily, utilise built-in organisers, spice pull-outs, and hidden appliance garages. Also, match the cabinet profile to your architectural flow for a seamless look and opt for soft-close hinges and drawers to reduce noise and improve durability.
Bring the outdoors in
Integrating live plants brings in vibrancy, purifies indoor air, and provides fresh ingredients. You can grow fresh lemon grass, curry leaf, pandan leaves, rosemary, mint, and coriander near natural light. Place hardy snake plants or trailing money plants to keep the air clean. You can place fresh blooms on the island or along a windowsill. Can use vintage pitchers, colourful ceramics or vases to display your floral arrangement.
Open shelves
“Open shelving remains a dominant design choice for injecting modern, airy vibes into a kitchen,” highlighted Arth. You can use open ledges to display vintage mugs, heirloom china, or tinted glassware. You can store your most-used daily plates and bowls here for quick grabbing.
Strategic tiling
Your choice of splashback and flooring tiles dictates the structural mood of the entire room. Arth advises choosing large-format marble-look porcelain tiles to minimise scrubbing grout lines. Match your wall splashback tiles to your flooring for a unified colour palette. You can also use vibrant mosaics or patterned tiles on a single feature wall for personality.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More