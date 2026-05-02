Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Crockery cabinets have made a comeback as more people hop back to this 90s furniture trend

    Crockery cupboards are back in style, blending nostalgia with smart storage, giving modern homes a chance to display cherished tableware again. 

    Published on: May 02, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Kraft Bazaar Solid Wood Madrid 4-Door Glass Sideboard Cabinet | Crockery | Kitchen Cabinet | Finish - Olive Green and Off WhiteView Details...

    ₹21,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    The Attic INES Kitchen Cabinet, Multipurpose Cabinet for Bedroom Living Room Study bar, Solid Wood Bookshelf/Kitchen Cabinet, Solid Mango Wood, Honey Matte FinishView Details...

    ₹21,099

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Kraft Bazaar Archies Display Cabinet | Glass Door Display Cabinet | Wooden Cabinet | Wooden Storage Cabinet | Finish: Royal Blue & Off-WhiteView Details...

    ₹15,001

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    TreeWalley Sheesham Wood Sideboard Crockery Cabinet with 2 Acrylic Glass Door | Wooden Bookshelf with 2 Door Cabinet Storage | Kitchen Display Unit | Cupboard Organiser | Clothes Organizer | HoneyView Details...

    ₹23,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Rocco Stellar Multipurpose Storage Cabinet | Engineered Wood Sideboard for Living Room, Kitchen & Office | Adjustable Shelves, LED Lights & Soft-Close Doors (Teak Brown, Tall Size with Upper Storage)View Details...

    ₹14,950

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    As a 90s kid, I remember almost every home had a crockery cupboard sitting proudly in the drawing room or dining area. It was never just storage. It quietly told you about the home, the host, and their sense of order. Over time, as homes got smaller and people leaned towards cleaner layouts, these cabinets slowly disappeared. Closed storage took over, and anything that needed regular dusting felt like extra work. Now in 2026, things are shifting again. People want warmth in their spaces, a bit of nostalgia, and furniture that feels personal. Crockery cupboards are finding their way back into homes, blending old-school charm with practical design. And honestly, it feels like a good time to bring them back.

    A vintage-style crockery cabinet styled with glassware and ceramics adds charm, storage, and personality to a modern dining space.
    A vintage-style crockery cabinet styled with glassware and ceramics adds charm, storage, and personality to a modern dining space.
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Things to keep in mind while picking the right crockery cupboard

    • Size matters more than you think: Measure your space properly. You want it to fit in, not take over the room.
    • Open vs closed sections: A mix works best. Glass fronts for display, shutters for everyday clutter.
    • Material choice: Solid wood feels classic, engineered wood is lighter and easier on the pocket. Pick based on usage.
    • Storage layout: Look for adjustable shelves and drawers. Not all crockery is the same size.
    • Ease of cleaning: Designs with fewer grooves and detailing are simpler to maintain.

    Best spots in your home to place a crockery cabinet

    The dining room still feels like the most natural fit, but it is not the only option anymore. A crockery cupboard can work beautifully in a living room corner, especially if you style it with books and a few decor pieces. Open kitchens are another great spot, where it doubles up as both storage and display. Even a slightly empty passage wall can turn into a moment with the right cabinet. It is really about finding a space where it feels intentional, not squeezed in.

    Materials and finishes that work today

    Warm woods are making a strong return, especially lighter tones that keep things feeling easy and relaxed. If you want something more current, glass paired with metal frames adds a clean, minimal touch. Fluted glass is also having a moment, giving you partial visibility without putting everything on show. Matte finishes tend to age better than glossy ones and are easier to maintain in everyday use. The idea is to pick something that blends in with your existing furniture instead of competing with it.

    FeatureOpen ShelvesGlass Cabinets
    Look and feelLight, airy, more relaxedNeat, structured, slightly more polished
    MaintenanceNeeds frequent dustingKeeps dust out, easier to manage
    Styling effortRequires regular rearranging to look goodCan stay styled for longer with minimal effort
    AccessibilityEasy to grab and use daily itemsSlightly restricted due to the doors
    Best forPeople who enjoy styling and switching things upThose who prefer low maintenance with a clean display
    Overall vibeCasual and lived inBalanced, practical, and display-friendly

    5 tips to keep your crockery cupboards dust-free

    • Wipe surfaces twice a week with a microfibre cloth to prevent build-up.
    • Keep rarely used pieces covered or stored inside closed sections.
    • Use shelf liners to make cleaning quicker and protect surfaces.
    • Avoid placing the cabinet too close to windows or balconies, where dust settles faster.
    • Do a quick monthly reset where everything is taken out, wiped, and placed back neatly.

    Similar articles for you

    Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

    Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

    Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

    Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Shop Now/Home And Furnishing/Crockery Cabinets Have Made A Comeback As More People Hop Back To This 90s Furniture Trend
    News/Shop Now/Home And Furnishing/Crockery Cabinets Have Made A Comeback As More People Hop Back To This 90s Furniture Trend
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes