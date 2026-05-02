Crockery cabinets have made a comeback as more people hop back to this 90s furniture trend

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

As a 90s kid, I remember almost every home had a crockery cupboard sitting proudly in the drawing room or dining area. It was never just storage. It quietly told you about the home, the host, and their sense of order. Over time, as homes got smaller and people leaned towards cleaner layouts, these cabinets slowly disappeared. Closed storage took over, and anything that needed regular dusting felt like extra work. Now in 2026, things are shifting again. People want warmth in their spaces, a bit of nostalgia, and furniture that feels personal. Crockery cupboards are finding their way back into homes, blending old-school charm with practical design. And honestly, it feels like a good time to bring them back.

Warm woods are making a strong return, especially lighter tones that keep things feeling easy and relaxed. If you want something more current, glass paired with metal frames adds a clean, minimal touch. Fluted glass is also having a moment, giving you partial visibility without putting everything on show. Matte finishes tend to age better than glossy ones and are easier to maintain in everyday use. The idea is to pick something that blends in with your existing furniture instead of competing with it.

The dining room still feels like the most natural fit, but it is not the only option anymore. A crockery cupboard can work beautifully in a living room corner, especially if you style it with books and a few decor pieces. Open kitchens are another great spot, where it doubles up as both storage and display. Even a slightly empty passage wall can turn into a moment with the right cabinet. It is really about finding a space where it feels intentional, not squeezed in.

Best spots in your home to place a crockery cabinet

Ease of cleaning: Designs with fewer grooves and detailing are simpler to maintain.

Storage layout: Look for adjustable shelves and drawers. Not all crockery is the same size.

Material choice: Solid wood feels classic, engineered wood is lighter and easier on the pocket. Pick based on usage.

Open vs closed sections: A mix works best. Glass fronts for display, shutters for everyday clutter.

Size matters more than you think: Measure your space properly. You want it to fit in, not take over the room.

Things to keep in mind while picking the right crockery cupboard

5 tips to keep your crockery cupboards dust-free Wipe surfaces twice a week with a microfibre cloth to prevent build-up.

Keep rarely used pieces covered or stored inside closed sections.

Use shelf liners to make cleaning quicker and protect surfaces.

Avoid placing the cabinet too close to windows or balconies, where dust settles faster.

Do a quick monthly reset where everything is taken out, wiped, and placed back neatly. Similar articles for you

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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