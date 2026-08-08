Uttarakhand cabinet clears labour, livestock, education and infrastructure measures

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of proposals covering livestock support, labour reforms, education, tourism, judicial infrastructure, sports, drinking water management and industrial relations, according to the state government. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive 90%. Approximately 2,128 livestock farmers are expected to benefit in the first year.

The decisions, announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, include extending subsidies for cattle purchase to general category livestock farmers, approving new labour rules under the Code on Wages, and clearing land transfer for a proposed High Court complex in Haldwani.

Livestock subsidy, labour code among key decisions The Cabinet expanded the state livestock scheme to include general category beneficiaries, who will now also be eligible to purchase buffaloes under the programme. The unit cost has been revised from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive a 90% subsidy, while general category beneficiaries will receive up to 60%. The government said around 2,128 livestock farmers are expected to benefit in the first year.

The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Code on Wages Rules, 2026, under the Code on Wages, 2019. According to the government, the rules provide for minimum wages, double payment for overtime, salary disbursal by the seventh day of each month, digital wage payments and equal wages for men and women performing similar work.

A new operational framework was also cleared for hostels run by the Social Welfare Department for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students. The government said the rules aim to improve accommodation, food and educational facilities for eligible students.

In another decision, the state approved amendments to the composition of the High-Powered Committee for eco-tourism to include senior forest department officials. The government said the revised structure is intended to strengthen environmental protection, waste management, medicinal plant conservation and coordination with local communities.

The Cabinet also approved an ordinance to amend the Uttarakhand Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in line with changes made by the Centre.

High Court land, sports university and Ganga Expressway The Cabinet approved the transfer of about 40 hectares from a 73-hectare forest land parcel at Lamachaur in Haldwani for the proposed High Court complex.

It also sanctioned the creation of 122 regular posts for the Uttarakhand State Sports University at Gaulapar, Haldwani, along with technical and support staff through outsourcing arrangements.

The government approved changes to the Bengali Scheduled Caste Assistance Fund Committee to allow nomination of the vice-chairperson and members from the Bengali Scheduled Caste community in Dineshpur and Shaktifarm areas.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Cabinet also decided to amend the Uttarakhand Cooperative Societies Rules, 2004, by removing provisions related to leprosy and replacing them with court-recognised provisions concerning mental incapacity.

The Cabinet adopted the Centre's protocol for commissioning and handing over Jal Jeevan Mission rural drinking water schemes to gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees.

Recruitment rules for scaler posts in the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation were also amended to introduce a 100-mark written examination, which the government said would make the selection process more transparent.

Among the major infrastructure decisions, the Cabinet approved signing a memorandum of understanding between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for extending the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.

The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Industrial Relations Rules, 2026, under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. According to the government, the rules include provisions related to recognition of trade unions, grievance redressal committees, dispute resolution, procedures for strikes and lockouts, and a worker re-skilling fund.