Nick Jonas enjoys onion bhajia, murgh makhani with brother Joe Jonas; fans call him ‘more Indian than Priyanka Chopra’

On Friday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a video from an Indian restaurant, where he, Joe and their friends enjoyed a spread of Indian delicacies. Nick shared a reel featuring glimpses of the food they ordered, simply captioning the post, “Stuff.” The restaurant, Adrak Yorkville, located in Toronto, Ontario, is featured in the Toronto Michelin Guide.

After his recent India trip with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie, Nick Jonas headed straight to Canada to perform at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. But it seems the singer is still craving a taste of India. In a recent post, Nick was seen enjoying an Indian meal with his brother Joe Jonas and friends in Canada, giving fans a glimpse of their fun ‘desi’ moment.

The restaurant also took to Instagram to reveal Nick and Joe Jonas’ order and wrote, "We are always honoured to welcome back our returning guests, and there is no greater compliment than seeing them choose Adrak Yorkville time and time again. It was a pleasure having the @NickJonas & @JoeJonas back at Adrak Yorkville, enjoying some of their favourite dishes. Featured dishes: Rani Kachori, Onion Bhajia, Royal Pista Lamb Chop, Murgh Makhani and Papad Ki Tokri."

Desi fans were thrilled to see Nick Jonas enjoying Indian food. One of the comments read, "I feel like the Jonas Brothers were just born to find their desi roots later in life." Another wrote, "You are now more Indian than Priyanka Chopra." Another wrote, “By this time Nick jiju has turned into half Indian.”

Nick has often spoken about his love for Indian culture and Bollywood films. During an appearance on Speaking with the Heart, the singer was asked about his go-to Indian food order. "Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we got to have that, naan, we like the chicken biryani, we have a big order," the singer said.