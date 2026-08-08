Shreya Kalra says ‘no Bigg Boss for me’ after Lock Upp 2 win: ‘Ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon’

Content creator and actor Shreya Kalra lifted the Lock Upp Season 2 trophy on Wednesday, but fans are already wondering if she will follow it up with another reality show, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20. Shreya, however, has ruled out the possibility, saying she has no plans to participate in another reality show as a contestant. She also opened up about the mental toll her stint on Lock Upp 2 took on her. Shreya Kalra says she won't do Bigg Boss after Lock Upp.

Shreya Kalra says she has no plans for Bigg Boss 20 Shreya took to her Instagram channel, Clock It With Shreya, and said, “Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse). I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there's an opportunity to host, mentor, or become a gang leader, then I'll definitely be excited. Maza aajayega agar aisa kuch hogaya tha (It'll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in.”

Shreya’s journey in Lock Upp Season 2 went from being the villain of the show to becoming its winner. From day one, Shreya picked fights with almost every contestant and made only two friends in the house: one whom she later evicted and the other, Shilpa Shinde, who finished in fourth place. Shreya aced several tasks on the show and was also praised by the hosts for "carrying the game on her shoulders" and bringing out reactions from the other housemates. She not only lifted the trophy but also took home ₹1 crore in prize money.

About Bigg Boss 20 While the contestants for Bigg Boss 20 are yet to be officially revealed, some of the names rumoured to participate this season include Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel and Jannat Zubair. This is not the first time Nia and Arjun have been rumoured to join the reality show, but fans will have to wait and see if they eventually participate.

The teaser of the show hints at a unique theme this year. In the teaser, Salman Khan made a grand entry on a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic line: “Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu! (What happened in Karan Arjun will now happen in Bigg Boss).” In the second promo, the host revealed that every contestant will be given a ‘vardaan’. The hints have sparked considerable buzz online. The show is set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.