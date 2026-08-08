Aryabhatt Ka Zero review: Ravi Kishan, Himansh Kohli's slice of life film is a two-hour-long trip to nowhere

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film revolves around Baggu (Himansh Kohli), a good-for-nothing guy who has been bad at studies. His girlfriend, Rinku (Sonnalli Seygall), is married off to an SDM (Gopal Dutt). Baggu, in a fit of rage, decides to take the UPSC exam to become a DM. At this point, as a viewer, you are probably thinking the rest of the film is about how he pulls it off. No.

We have had films that motivate you to study harder, work harder, or simply be a better person. And then there are films like Aryabhatt Ka Zero, which are as aimless as their lead character. On my personal list of ‘Films That Have No Reason To Exist’, this one surely ranks somewhere.

What begins as a film about fulfilling one’s duty towards one’s parents and finding motivation soon derails. In a bid to help his struggling family after a personal crisis, Baggu takes up the first job that comes his way, finally beginning to take life seriously. But by the time the climax arrives, the story suddenly starts preaching that success in life has little to do with hard work. It happens so abruptly that the viewer barely gets time to process what just happened. Talk about an anti-climactic twist.

What the two-hour-long film gets right is its setting. Shot entirely across Delhi and the hills, cinematographer Yogesh Jani does a good job of capturing both. The screenplay, however, leaves plenty of room for improvement. There are stretches where the story moves forward, but the viewer feels nothing. It is progression for the sake of progression.

What also doesn’t help is Himansh Kohli, who is literally present in almost every frame, delivering a rather hit-and-miss performance. The character needed more spunk, but Kohli often ends up bringing down the film’s energy quotient instead. A film of this nature ought to have been far more lively. While he is effective in the emotional scenes, there is little spark in his act otherwise.