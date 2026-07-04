I found the best Prime Day 2026 refrigerator deals: Up to 50% off on Samsung, LG, Bosch and more
Planning to upgrade your refrigerator? Now would be a good time to do so as the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale is live in India now!
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 600L 3 Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass)View Details
₹69,990
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)View Details
₹85,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)View Details
₹54,490
LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details
₹1.08L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Don't Delay Your Upgrade
Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase
Whenever Amazon Prime Day comes around, I make it a point to keep a check on all the deals related to the electronic device or appliance that I am planning to upgrade or add to my home that year. Prime Day usually offers the best deals and discounts compared to all the other sales that run throughout the year, which makes it the ideal time to shop. Be it something simple like a milk frother or an egg boiler or something more sophisticated like a washing machine or a TV, I usually reserve most of my wishlist for electronic items for this mid-year sale. Last year I upgraded my mixer grinders and this year it's time to get a new refrigerator. So, as I customary, as the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale went live at 12AM today, I went looking for the best refrigerator deals.
What caught my attention wasn't just the price cuts but also the sale discounts and other offers, such as bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options, that sit over and above the price cuts. Another thing that caught my eye was that these discounts were available to top models that offer important features such as inverter compressors for lower electricity bills, convertible storage for flexibility, frost-free cooling and smart technologies from popular brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, and more.
To save you some precious time, I've rounded up the Prime Day 2026 refrigerator deals that I think are actually worth considering. If you're planning to buy a new refrigerator during the sale, these are the deals I'd recommend checking out first. Before that take a look at the Prime Day 2026 discount offers that you need to keep in mind to plan your purchases better.
Amazon Prime Day 2026 offer details
- Amazon is offering a 50% discount on the purchase of refrigerators during its three-day long sale.
- Buyers can get 10% off on payments made using Axis Bank credit cards, and SBI credit and debit cards.
- Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses on the purchase of large appliances.
- Buyers can get additional discounts on payments made using Amazon Pay.
Side-by-side door refrigerators, get up to ₹45,000 off
Amazon India is offering a discount of up to ₹45,000 on the purchase of side-by-side-door refrigerators during its ongoing sale. In addition to that it is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 along with a no-cost EMI option, banking discount of up to ₹3,000 and cashback of up to ₹3,200 to the interested buyers. The condition is that you need to be a Prime subscribers to get the best of these deals. So, if a side-by-side door refrigerator is what you are planning to buy, here are the top deals:
Double door refrigerators, get up to ₹35,000 off
Coming to double-door refrigerators, Amazon is offering a discount of up to ₹35,000 to the interested buyers. Apart from that, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,500 along with a no-cost EMI option, banking discount of up to ₹2,500 and cashback of up to ₹3,200 to the interested buyers. So, if you want to bring a double door refrigerator to your home, here are the top deals:
Single door refrigerators, get up to ₹8,500 off
Lastly, single-door refrigerators, Amazon is offering a discount of up to ₹8,500 during the ongoing Prime Day 2026 sale. Apart from this, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,300 along with a no-cost EMI option, banking discount of up to ₹2,500 and cashback of up to ₹600 to the interested buyers. So, if you are planning to buy a single door refrigerator to your home, here are the top deals:
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators including single door, double door and side-by-side door variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of refrigerators across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, performance, compressor technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More