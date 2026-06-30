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    Why your ceiling fan doesn't feel effective: 5 buying mistakes to avoid

    Most buyers check the price first, but that can be an expensive mistake. These five tips can help you choose the right ceiling fan.

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By Affiliate Desk
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    atomberg Renesa Epoque 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Advance Air+ Technology | BEE 5 star Rated | Low Noise | Sleek Design | 2 Year Warranty | Gloss WhiteView Details...

    ₹3,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving High Speed Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco.Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Powerful Motor|2 Yr Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood)View Details...

    ₹2,290

    ...
    Check Offers

    Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1View Details...

    ₹1,749

    ...
    Check Offers

    KUHL Prima A3-DUO 1200mm BEE 5-Star BLDC Ceiling Fan | 29W Energy Saving (Up to 65%) | High Airflow & Low Noise | Remote as well as Regulator Operated | 5 Year Motor Warranty | ISI Marked (Espresso)View Details...

    ₹2,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE1 Star Rated | 2-year warranty | White Silver, pack of 1View Details...

    ₹1,799

    ...
    Check Offers
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    Buying a ceiling fan is often treated as a routine purchase. In reality, it is one of the few appliances that runs for several hours every day, making its energy use, airflow and reliability far more important than many buyers realise. Choosing a fan based only on price can result in higher electricity costs, weak air circulation and an earlier replacement.

    A ceiling fan runs daily for years, so choosing the right one matters more than many homeowners realise.
    A ceiling fan runs daily for years, so choosing the right one matters more than many homeowners realise.

    Here are five common mistakes to avoid before buying a ceiling fan.

    • Looking only at the price instead of power consumption.
    • Choosing a blade sweep that does not match the room size.
    • Ignoring air delivery (CMM) and motor efficiency.
    • Overlooking ceiling height and downrod requirements.
    • Skipping warranty coverage and after-sales support.

    Checking these factors can help you buy a fan that suits your room and offers better long-term value.

    The Atomberg Renesa Epoque uses a BLDC motor that consumes up to 35W at full speed, making it suitable for households looking to reduce electricity usage. It offers an air delivery of up to 235 CMM and includes an IR remote with Boost, Timer and Sleep modes. An LED speed indicator is integrated into the fan, while the operating noise is rated at around 58 dB.

    Specifications

    Sweep Size
    1200mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35W at peak speed
    Control Method
    Smart Remote / App

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Highly energy efficient

    ...

    Whisper-quiet operation

    ...

    Smart remote functionality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High upfront cost

    2. Havells Ambrose 1200mm Decorative Ceiling Fan

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The Havells Ambrose comes with a 52W copper motor and delivers up to 215 CMM airflow. Designed for standard-sized rooms, it uses a five-speed control system and operates with low noise during regular use. The fan also includes a two-year manufacturer's warranty, making it suitable for buyers looking for a conventional ceiling fan from an established brand.

    Specifications

    Sweep Size
    1200mm
    Motor Type
    Conventional Copper Motor
    Power Consumption
    52W
    Control Method
    Wall Regulator

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium decorative finish

    ...

    Strong air delivery

    ...

    Reliable copper motor

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No remote control

    The Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira features a copper motor paired with double ball bearings for regular daily operation. It runs at up to 380 RPM and delivers up to 210 CMM airflow. With a rated power consumption of 51W and dynamically balanced metal blades, it is aimed at buyers looking for a standard ceiling fan with consistent performance.

    Specifications

    Sweep Size
    1200mm
    Motor Type
    100% Copper Motor
    Power Consumption
    51W
    Control Method
    Wall Regulator

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Budget friendly

    ...

    High-speed performance

    ...

    Durable build quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic design aesthetics

    The KUHL Prima A3-DUO is equipped with a BLDC motor that consumes up to 29W. It carries a BEE 5-Star energy rating and supports operation through both a handheld remote and a wall regulator. The fan is backed by a five-year warranty on the motor, making it an option for buyers prioritising energy efficiency and flexible controls.

    Specifications

    Sweep Size
    1200mm
    Motor Type
    Next-Gen BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    29W
    Control Method
    Remote & Wall Regulator

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Dual control options

    ...

    Massive power savings

    ...

    Extended motor protection

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Plain look options

    The Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor uses a copper motor with double ball bearings and operates at speeds of up to 400 RPM. It delivers up to 210 CMM airflow, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. The fan features aluminium blades designed to resist corrosion and is intended for households looking for a conventional fan with standard airflow performance.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Elegant metallic trim

    ...

    High operational speed

    ...

    Smooth double-ball bearings

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Lacks smart technology

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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    Home/Technology/Why Your Ceiling Fan Doesn't Feel Effective: 5 Buying Mistakes To Avoid
    Home/Technology/Why Your Ceiling Fan Doesn't Feel Effective: 5 Buying Mistakes To Avoid
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