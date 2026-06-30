Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
Why your ceiling fan doesn't feel effective: 5 buying mistakes to avoid
Most buyers check the price first, but that can be an expensive mistake. These five tips can help you choose the right ceiling fan.
Published on: Jun 30, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
atomberg Renesa Epoque 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Advance Air+ Technology | BEE 5 star Rated | Low Noise | Sleek Design | 2 Year Warranty | Gloss WhiteView Details
₹3,499
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving High Speed Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco.Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Powerful Motor|2 Yr Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood)View Details
₹2,290
Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1View Details
₹1,749
KUHL Prima A3-DUO 1200mm BEE 5-Star BLDC Ceiling Fan | 29W Energy Saving (Up to 65%) | High Airflow & Low Noise | Remote as well as Regulator Operated | 5 Year Motor Warranty | ISI Marked (Espresso)View Details
₹2,999
Orient Electric 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE1 Star Rated | 2-year warranty | White Silver, pack of 1View Details
₹1,799
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Don't Delay Your Upgrade
Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase