Buying a juicer mixer? These 7 models solved the problems I had with my old one

Are you planning to upgrade your juicer mixer? If you are, chances are that your current one has broken down completely and is now beyond repair or it has given you enough reasons to look for an upgrade. Mine certainly did. From struggling with extracting juice from hard fruits, to leaking jars, a grinder that couldn't do anything beyond making tomato puree, and a motor that overheated after just a few minutes of use, my old juicer mixer turned simple kitchen tasks into a daily frustration. To add to the frustration, it wasted perfectly good ingredients. After struggling with my old juicer mixer for months, I finally decided to ditch it and get a new machine instead. These machines can be used for extracting juices, mixing and grinding food items. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less For this, I compared dozens of options and testing several popular models, including from popular brands like Bajaj, Prestige, Sujata, Maharaja Whiteline, Bosch and some promising ones like Atomberg and Longway. After careful testing and taking feedback from existing users, I finally found a handful of devices that genuinely solved these everyday problems. These juicer mixer grinders come with a powerful motor that doesn't overheat. They extract more juice with less waste, handle grinding tough ingredients with ease, offer durable stainless steel jars and blades, and be easy to clean after every use. They also come with multiple safety features, multiple speed settings, and reliable build quality, which makes a world of difference over time. So in this guide, I have shortlisted seven juicer mixers that stand out for their performance, convenience, and value for money. Best juicer mixer to buy in India

This juicer mixer grinder is designed for households that need a powerful juicer mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking. Its premium black finish, sturdy plastic body, and compact footprint give it a modern look while keeping it easy to handle. At its core is a 1000W motor that delivers high torque for grinding tough ingredients, making batters, and extracting juice efficiently. Bosch also includes a juicer sieve for fibre-rich juice extraction, along with drip-free operation, body-lock safety, overload protection, and three speed settings with Pulse mode.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Type of Motor Ball-bearing high-torque motor Speed Settings 3 Speed + Pulse No. of Jars 4 (Juicer/Blender Jar, Wet Grinding Jar, Dry Grinding Jar, Chutney Jar) Special Features Fibre-rich juicing sieve, 60-minute motor rating, Drip-free spout, Body-lock mechanism, Overload protector Reasons to buy Ergonomic design Easy juice extraction Strong performance Reason to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this juicer mixer grinder for its overall performance. They appreciate its powerful motor, design and juicer that extracts juice from fruits easily. Buyers also like the fact that this machine is easy to use and clean. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its ease of use and performance.

2. Longway Super Pro Juicer Mixer Grinder | Up to 750W Max Output Powerful Motor | 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, Juicing | 2 Years Warranty (Teal & Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Longway Super Pro Juicer Mixer Grinder combines a sleek glossy ABS plastic body with a compact, modern design that blends well into Indian kitchens. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor with up to 750W maximum output, which makes it suitable for grinding spices, preparing batters, blending smoothies, and extracting fresh juices. It includes four stainless steel jars with durable blades, three speed settings and a Pulse mode for better control over grinding consistency. Its motor rotates at 22,000 RPM which makes it worthy option for buyers.

Specifications Motor Wattage 750W Type of Motor Copper motor Speed Settings 3 Speed + Pulse No. of Jars 4 (Liquidising Jar, Grinding Jar, Chutney Jar, Juicer Jar) Special Features 22,000 RPM operation, Rust-proof ABS body, Stainless steel jars and blades, Energy-efficient motor, Juicer attachment, Overload protection, 2-year product warranty Reasons to buy Good quality Strong performance Value for money Reason to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer to be of good quality that performs well for its price range. Buyers also like its durable design and find it value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance.

This juicer mixer grinder features a compact yet premium ABS body in a stylish Carbon Black and Cashmere Grey finish, making it ideal for all Indian kitchens. It is powered by a 600W Turbo motor that delivers efficient grinding, blending, and juice extraction from hard fruits and vegetables. Its standout features include a Nutri-Juicer with a drip-free spout, Blend and Carry jar that helps retain freshness for up to 60 minutes, and a high-performance stainless steel sieve. Its standout feature is its motor that rotates at 20,000 RPM.

Specifications Motor Wattage 600W Type of Motor High Torque Density Turbo Motor Speed Settings 3 Speed + Pulse No. of Jars 3 (Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi-purpose Jar, Blend & Carry Jar) Special Features Blend & Carry technology, Nutri-Juicer, Drip-free spout, High-performance stainless steel sieve, 20,000 RPM, Three-step easy assembly, Easy-clean design, Overload protection, Non-slip feet Reasons to buy Sturdy build quality Strong performance Easy to clean Reason to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer to be of good quality and appreciate its ease of use and assembly. They also appreciate the fact that it is good for making chutneys and grinding masalas. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance and build.

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is built for users who need a heavy-duty juicer mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking. It gets a robust white ABS body, industrial-grade construction, and compact footprint and it is powered by a 900W universal motor with double ball bearings and 100% copper winding that can run continuously for up to 90 minutes. Its unique honeycomb filter mesh extracts more juice with less waste, while the research-based cutter design, 22,000 RPM motor speed, and vibration-free operation help it stand out from most conventional juicer mixer grinders.

Specifications Motor Wattage 900W Type of Motor Heavy-duty Universal Motor with Double Ball Bearings and 100% Copper Winding Speed Settings 3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch No. of Jars 2 (1.75L Blender Jar and 1L Stainless Steel Grinder Jar) Special Features 90-minute continuous operation, Honeycomb filter mesh for higher juice yield, 22,000 RPM motor, Research-based cutter design, Vibration-free operation, Double insulation protection, Metal couplers Reasons to buy Sturdy build quality Strong performance Easy to clean and use Reason to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer to be a best-in-class mixer grinder with a 900 Watt motor that works efficiently and has been reliable for two months of use. They appreciate its ease of use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

This juicer mixer grinder combines a premium design with a sleek body, illuminated control knob, and hands-free jar locking system. It is powered by an intelligent 550W BLDC motor, which delivers performance comparable to conventional 1000W mixer grinders while consuming less energy. Its standout feature is its unique Coarse Mode, which produces silbatta-like textures and extracts juice without crushing fruit seeds, resulting in fresher, less bitter juice. Advanced safety features, a dedicated juicer jar, and four versatile jars make it one of the most reliable juicer mixer grinders in its segment.

Specifications Motor Wattage 550W Type of Motor BLDC motor Speed Settings Variable Speed Control with Coarse Mode, Fine Mode & Pulse No. of Jars 4 (Juicer Jar, Liquidising Jar, Grinding Jar, Chopper Jar) Special Features Unique Coarse Mode, Hands-free operation, Jar detection sensors, Anti-gravity lid lock, No auto-restart safety, Dedicated juicer attachment with removable filter Reasons to buy Sturdy build Strong performance Good grinding performance Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer to be a worthwhile investment for home cooks, praising its powerful motor and efficient performance. The product features a no-complicated design, and customers appreciate its grinding capabilities. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and design.

This juicer mixer grinder is built for performance-focused Indian kitchens. It features a robust ABS body with a practical, industrial design prioritises durability and long working hours. It is powered by a 900W universal motor with double ball bearing technology, which rotates up to 22,000 RPM, making it ideal for juicing, grinding, and blending tough ingredients with ease. Its standout feature is its centrifugal juicer with honeycomb filter mesh, which ensures higher juice yield with less pulp. Its vibration-free operation, strong couplers, and 90-minute continuous running capability make it ideal for Indian homes.

Specifications Motor Wattage 900W Type of Motor Heavy-duty Universal Motor with Double Ball Bearing & Copper Winding Speed Settings 3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch No. of Jars 3 (1750 ml Blender Jar, 1000 ml Dry Grinder Jar, 500 ml Chutney Jar) Special Features 22,000 RPM high-speed operation, centrifugal juicer attachment, honeycomb filter mesh, 90-minute continuous running, vibration-free design, metal couplers, stainless steel blades, overload protection, durable ABS body Reasons to buy Sturdy build Strong performance Easy to use Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer performs well, completing tasks within seconds, and appreciate its powerful 900-watt motor and ease of use. The product offers good value for money, with one customer noting it provides commercial quality at consumer prices. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and build.

This juicer mixer grinder features a sleek, modern ABS body with a compact design that fits easily into any kitchens. It is powered by a 750W high-performance motor that delivers efficient grinding, blending, and juicing for tough Indian ingredients like spices, chutneys, and batters. Its sharp stainless-steel EliteBlade system ensures finer and faster processing, while its 20,000 RPM operation supports consistent results. One of its standout features is its air ventilation system that helps prevent overheating during long usage.

Specifications Motor Wattage 750W Type of Motor Heavy-duty Copper Motor Speed Settings 3 Speed + Pulse No. of Jars 4 (Liquidising Jar, Dry Grinding Jar, Chutney Jar, Juicer Jar) Special Features EliteBlade stainless steel system, 20,000 RPM motor speed, Air ventilation system for cooling, Unique jar flow breakers, Overload protection, Anti-slip feet Reasons to buy Elegant design Strong performance Value for money Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this juicer mixer to perform well for daily kitchen needs like chutney grinding, batter preparation, and basic juicing. Users also highlight that it delivers decent performance for the price, especially for Indian cooking requirements. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this juicer mixer grinder for its performance, and design. Top 3 features of the best juicer mixer to buy in India

NAME WATTAGE SPEED SETTINGS NO. OF JARS Bosch Plastic True Mixx Juicer Mixer Grinder 1000W 3 Speed + Pulse 4 Longway Super Pro Juicer Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Speed + Pulse 4 Philips HL7579/00 600 Watt Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder 600W 3 Speed + Pulse 3 Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder 900W 3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch 2 Atomberg Zenova Fresh Juicer Mixer Grinder 550W Variable Speed Control, Coarse Mode, Fine Mode & Pulse 4 Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder 900W 3 Speed + Whipper (Pulse) Switch 3 Maharaja Whiteline EliteBlade 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Speed + Pulse 4

Similar articles for you Want lower electricity bills? These 7 fans helped us use the AC less this summer Why your ceiling fan doesn't feel effective: 5 buying mistakes to avoid Copper condenser vs aluminium condenser in AC: Which one should you buy? The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of juicer, mixer and grinders. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade. To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of juicer, mixer and grinders and juicer mixers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motors, grinding technology and juice extracting technology, and factors that impact its overall performance and durability. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best juicer mixer to buy in India How many watts should a good juicer mixer have in India? For home use, 750W to 1000W is ideal. 750W works well for daily tasks, while 900W–1000W is better for heavy grinding and frequent juicing. Is a 500W juicer mixer enough for Indian cooking? It can handle light tasks like smoothies and soft fruits, but it may struggle with tough ingredients like turmeric, coconut, or hard vegetables. Which motor type is best for juicer mixers? Copper-wound motors are preferred for durability and better heat resistance. BLDC motors are newer and more energy-efficient. Which is better: centrifugal juicer or cold press juicer mixer? Centrifugal juicers are faster and more affordable, while cold press juicers give higher nutrient retention but are slower and costlier. How important is RPM in a juicer mixer grinder? Higher RPM (18,000–22,000) generally means faster grinding and better juice extraction, but motor quality matters more than just RPM.