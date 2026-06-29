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Copper condenser vs aluminium condenser in AC: Which one should you buy?
Don't compare only star ratings and cooling capacity. The condenser inside your AC can influence maintenance, durability and long-term ownership costs.
Published on: Jun 29, 2026 1:16 PM IST
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, Rating Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way Air Swing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, Auto Clean (183INV CAV, White)View Details
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX, 2026 Model, White)View Details
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S6K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)View Details
Sharp 2 Ton 3 star, New Star Rated, Split AC (4 Way Swing, 100% copper, Hi-Tech Inverter Compressor, 7 in1 Convertible, Turbo cool, Dust filter) - AH-SI24V3B-SCN, WhiteView Details
₹42,990
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI12EE3R36F0, White)View Details
₹31,490
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
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