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    Want lower electricity bills? These 7 fans helped us use the AC less this summer

    Our list includes tower fans and pedestal fans that dramatically reduce AC usage, which in turn lower energy usage and help save electricity bills.

    Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 10:58 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    HIFRESH 110CM Tower Fan for Room, Touch & Remote, 4 Speeds & 4 Modes, 12 Timer, 25dB Quiet Operation, High Performance Bladeless Technology, 90° Oscillation Cover Room up to 25㎡, Low Power ConsumptionView Details...

    ₹9,598

    ...
    Check Offers

    PHILIPS CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower FanView Details...

    ₹13,420

    ...
    Check Offers

    KUHL Inspira P1 | 400mm | BLDC Pedestal Fan with Remote | 5 wings | Touch Screen Control Panel | Height Adjustment | Tilt Mechanism, Swivel Function | Low Noise | WhiteView Details...

    ₹4,398

    ...
    Check Offers

    atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan | 5-star rated | Ideal for Home & Office | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | 6 Speeds | 35W | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight Black)View Details...

    ₹3,699

    ...
    Check Offers

    Symphony Surround-i Bladeless Tower Fan for Room | High-Speed with Swivel Action, Touchscreen Control Panel & Remote | 1 Year Warranty | WhiteView Details...

    ₹7,491

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Soaring temperatures have made it extremely difficult to stay cool this summer. What has made the situation even worse is the rising electricity bills. While air conditioners offer instant relief, running them for hours every day can significantly increase your monthly electricity consumption and electricity bills. That's where the right fan can make a significant difference. Sure, a high-performance fan can't replace an AC on the days when heat and humidity wreath a havoc, but it can improve air circulation enough to let you raise your AC temperature, turn it off for a few hours or even skip it altogether during milder weather. The result is that you get comfort at significantly lower price.

    Fans are easier to maintain compared to ACs. (HT Tech)
    Fans are easier to maintain compared to ACs. (HT Tech)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    Advantages of using a fan over an AC

    1. Lower energy bills: Fans like pedestal fans and tower fans typically consume around 40W to 75W of energy, which is less than the energy consumed by an AC. This helps in reducing energy usage and ultimately electricity bills.

    2. Better air circulation: Unlike ACs, fans break the stale air pockets and provide better air circulation. They're also good for overall ventilation.

    3. Easy to maintain: ACs require maintenance. On the contrary, fans are easier to maintain and simpler to install and repair.

    4. Wider utility: ACs can be used only in closed environments. However, fans can be used both indoors and outdoors.

    5. Better for your health: AC's strip air of moisture. The result is that you wake up with a scratchy throat and dry eyes. Fans on the other hand, circulate fresh air to cool spaces without draining out the moisture.

    Best fans that can replace an AC

    This tower fan is designed for users who want powerful cooling in a sleek, space-saving form factor. Its bladeless tower design complements modern interiors while making it safer for homes with children and pets. It is equipped with a high-performance motor that delivers strong airflow with four speed settings and four operating modes. The 90° oscillation helps distribute cool air evenly across rooms up to 25㎡, while the ultra-quiet 25dB operation makes it ideal for bedrooms and home offices. Additional conveniences include a touch control panel, remote control, 12-hour timer, and low-power operation for energy-efficient cooling.

    Specifications

    Type
    Bladeless Tower Fan
    Blade Length
    Bladeless design
    Type of Motor
    High-performance electric motor
    Motor Speed
    4 Speed Settings
    Airflow
    Up to 25㎡, 1320 CFM
    Air Throw Distance
    8m
    Oscillation
    90°
    Special Features
    Touch control panel, Remote control, 4 fan modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep, Auto), 12-hour timer, 25 dB quiet operation, 90° oscillation, Low power consumption

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good cooling performance

    ...

    Elegant design

    ...

    Quiet operations

    ...

    Easy to use

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average touch panel

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this tower fan effective. They say that it provides strong airflow that cools rooms quickly, particularly during scorching afternoons. Moreover, they appreciate its quiet operation, sleek design, and ease of use.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

    2. PHILIPS CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan

    Loading Suggestions...
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    This tower fan combines premium styling with efficient cooling in a slim, bladeless design that blends seamlessly into modern homes. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor, which delivers airflow of up to 2,230 m³/h, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices. The fan features three speed settings along with Normal, Natural Breeze, and Sleep modes to suit different cooling preferences. Its 60° oscillation ensures even air circulation, while the intuitive touchscreen controls, remote control, aroma diffuser, child lock, and 1–7-hour timer add everyday convenience.

    Specifications

    Type
    Bladeless Tower Fan
    Blade Length
    Bladeless design
    Type of Motor
    Copper motor
    Motor Speed
    3 Speed Settings
    Airflow
    Up to 2230 CFM
    Air Throw Distance
    Not specified
    Oscillation
    60°
    Special Features
    Touchscreen control panel, Remote control, Normal/Natural Breeze/Sleep modes, Aroma diffuser, Child lock, 1–7-hour timer, Quiet operation (as low as 28 dB), Bladeless design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good cooling performance

    ...

    Elegant design

    ...

    Low noise level

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average airflow

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the tower fan's modern bladeless design, sleek appearance, and quiet operation. They also like its cooling performance and say that its remote control feature is convenient for adjusting settings.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

    This pedestal fan is designed to deliver high air circulation while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional pedestal fans. It features a sleek, modern design with an adjustable-height stand and it fits comfortably in bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces. Its energy-efficient BLDC motor provides powerful airflow while keeping noise levels low. The fan offers multiple speed settings that can be controlled using the included remote, allowing users to customise cooling with ease. Additional features include oscillation, timer function, and adjustable tilt.

    Specifications

    Type
    Pedestal Fan
    Blade Length
    400mm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC motor
    Motor Speed
    Up to 1350 RPM
    Airflow
    Up to 90 CMM
    Air Throw Distance
    Up to 10m
    Oscillation
    Automatic oscillation
    Special Features
    Remote control, Timer function, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt mechanism, Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Multiple speed settings, Low-noise operation

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good air flow

    ...

    Elegant design

    ...

    Low electric

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the pedestal fan to be of good quality and appreciate its appearance, with one noting it blends well with room decor. They also appreciate its airflow.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

    This fan combines elegant styling with energy-efficient performance. Its premium finish and adjustable pedestal design suit bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices alike. It is powered by Atomberg's BLDC motor, which delivers high airflow while consuming significantly less power than conventional induction motor fans. It offers multiple speed settings that can be adjusted using the included smart IR remote, allowing users to fine-tune airflow effortlessly. Additional features include oscillation, timer, boost mode, and inverter compatibility.

    Specifications

    Type
    Pedestal Fan
    Blade Length
    400mm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC motor
    Motor Speed
    Up to 1350 RPM
    Airflow
    Up to 90 CMM
    Air Throw Distance
    Up to 10m
    Oscillation
    Automatic oscillation
    Special Features
    Remote control, Timer function, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt mechanism, Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Multiple speed settings, Low-noise operation

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong air flow

    ...

    Good remote control

    ...

    Low noise level

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this pedestal fan to be of good quality and appreciate its very low noise level, with the remote control feature being particularly convenient. They also appreciate its airflow.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tower fan for its low noise level and airflow.

    This tower fan offers modern aesthetics, efficient cooling, and user-friendly features. It is equipped with a high-performance motor, the fan delivers consistent airflow with three speed settings and multiple operating modes to suit varying comfort levels. The 90° oscillation ensures uniform air distribution across the room, while the touchscreen control panel and remote control make operation effortless. Additional features include a timer, sleep mode, child-safe bladeless construction, and low-noise performance.

    Specifications

    Type
    Bladeless Tower Fan
    Blade Length
    Not applicable
    Type of Motor
    High-performance electric motor
    Motor Speed
    3 Speed Settings
    Airflow
    Not specified
    Air Throw Distance
    Up to 20m
    Oscillation
    90° Oscillation
    Special Features
    Touchscreen controls, Remote control, Sleep mode, Timer, Multiple airflow modes, Bladeless design, Quiet operation, Space-saving tower design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong air flow

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    ...

    Elegant design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the tower fan delivers powerful airflow that uniformly circulates cool air across the room, and appreciate its premium design and energy efficiency.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tower fan for its energy efficiency and airflow.

    This fan is built for users who need powerful airflow to cool large spaces quickly. It featuring a sturdy pedestal design with an adjustable height mechanism. This fan is equipped with a high-speed induction motor that delivers strong air circulation through its aerodynamically designed blades. Multiple speed settings let users adjust airflow according to their comfort, while the oscillation function helps distribute air evenly across the room. Designed for continuous operation, the fan also features adjustable tilt, robust construction, and thermal overload protection for enhanced safety and durability.

    Specifications

    Type
    Pedestal Fan
    Blade Length
    400mm
    Type of Motor
    High-performance induction motor
    Motor Speed
    2100 RPM
    Airflow
    105CMM
    Air Throw Distance
    Up to 15m
    Oscillation
    Automatic Oscillation
    Special Features
    High-speed performance, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt, Thermal overload protection, Aerodynamic blades, Wide oscillation, Heavy-duty motor

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong airflow

    ...

    High fan speed

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Average durability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the fan's high-speed performance and air flow, with one noting it's sufficient for one person. However, the quality receives mixed feedback.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this fan for its fan speed and airflow.

    This fan is designed to provide dependable cooling with a practical, no-frills design suitable for homes and offices. Its adjustable-height pedestal and sturdy base make it easy to position for effective airflow across different room sizes. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor that delivers consistent air circulation through its aerodynamic blades. It offers three speed settings that let users switch between gentle airflow and high-speed cooling as needed. Features such as wide-angle oscillation, adjustable tilt, and a durable safety grill help distribute air evenly while ensuring reliable performance for everyday use during hot summer months.

    Specifications

    Type
    Pedestal Fan
    Blade Length
    400mm
    Type of Motor
    Copper motor
    Motor Speed
    1350 RPM
    Airflow
    72CMM
    Air Throw Distance
    Up to 10m
    Oscillation
    Automatic Oscillation
    Special Features
    Three speed settings, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt, Oscillation, Heavy-duty base, Aerodynamic blades, Safety grill

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good airflow

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the fan's strong cooling performance, ease of assembly, and value for money. Many users mention that it provides sufficient airflow for medium-sized rooms and performs reliably during extended use.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this fan for its value for money design and airflow.

    Top 3 features of the best fans that can replace an AC

    NAMETYPE OF FANTYPE OF MOTORAIRFLOW
    HIFRESH 110CM Tower FanBladeless Tower FanHigh-performance electric motor1320 CFM
    PHILIPS CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower FanBladeless Tower FanCopper motor2230 CFM
    KUHL Inspira P1Pedestal FanBLDC motor90 CMM
    atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal FanPedestal FanBLDC motor90 CMM
    Symphony Surround-i Bladeless Tower FanBladeless Tower FanHigh-performance electric motorNot Specified
    Crompton HISPEED Torpedo EX 400 mm Pedestal Fan Pedestal FanHigh-performance induction motor105 CMM
    amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal FanPedestal FanCopper motor72 CMM

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of fans including tower fans, pedestal fans and ceiling fans. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of pedestal and tower across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their airflow, motors, and factors that impact their performance and cooling efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying the best fans that can replace an AC
    A fan cannot lower the room's temperature like an air conditioner, but pedestal fans, tower fans, and BLDC ceiling fans can reduce the need to run an AC continuously.
    Tower fans are ideal for bedrooms and modern homes, pedestal fans provide powerful airflow for larger spaces, and BLDC ceiling fans offer energy-efficient cooling for everyday use.
    Yes. BLDC fans typically consume 28W to 45W, compared to 70W to 90W for conventional induction motor fans.
    Yes. Running a fan alongside your AC helps circulate cool air more efficiently, allowing you to increase the AC temperature to around 24–26°C while maintaining comfort.
    Tower fans are quieter, more compact, and blend better with modern interiors. Pedestal fans, however, typically deliver stronger airflow and cover larger areas.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

    Home/Technology/Want Lower Electricity Bills? These 7 Fans Helped Us Use The AC Less This Summer
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