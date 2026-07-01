Want lower electricity bills? These 7 fans helped us use the AC less this summer

Soaring temperatures have made it extremely difficult to stay cool this summer. What has made the situation even worse is the rising electricity bills. While air conditioners offer instant relief, running them for hours every day can significantly increase your monthly electricity consumption and electricity bills. That's where the right fan can make a significant difference. Sure, a high-performance fan can't replace an AC on the days when heat and humidity wreath a havoc, but it can improve air circulation enough to let you raise your AC temperature, turn it off for a few hours or even skip it altogether during milder weather. The result is that you get comfort at significantly lower price. Fans are easier to maintain compared to ACs. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Advantages of using a fan over an AC 1. Lower energy bills: Fans like pedestal fans and tower fans typically consume around 40W to 75W of energy, which is less than the energy consumed by an AC. This helps in reducing energy usage and ultimately electricity bills. 2. Better air circulation: Unlike ACs, fans break the stale air pockets and provide better air circulation. They're also good for overall ventilation. 3. Easy to maintain: ACs require maintenance. On the contrary, fans are easier to maintain and simpler to install and repair. 4. Wider utility: ACs can be used only in closed environments. However, fans can be used both indoors and outdoors. 5. Better for your health: AC's strip air of moisture. The result is that you wake up with a scratchy throat and dry eyes. Fans on the other hand, circulate fresh air to cool spaces without draining out the moisture. Best fans that can replace an AC

This tower fan is designed for users who want powerful cooling in a sleek, space-saving form factor. Its bladeless tower design complements modern interiors while making it safer for homes with children and pets. It is equipped with a high-performance motor that delivers strong airflow with four speed settings and four operating modes. The 90° oscillation helps distribute cool air evenly across rooms up to 25㎡, while the ultra-quiet 25dB operation makes it ideal for bedrooms and home offices. Additional conveniences include a touch control panel, remote control, 12-hour timer, and low-power operation for energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications Type Bladeless Tower Fan Blade Length Bladeless design Type of Motor High-performance electric motor Motor Speed 4 Speed Settings Airflow Up to 25㎡, 1320 CFM Air Throw Distance 8m Oscillation 90° Special Features Touch control panel, Remote control, 4 fan modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep, Auto), 12-hour timer, 25 dB quiet operation, 90° oscillation, Low power consumption Reasons to buy Good cooling performance Elegant design Quiet operations Easy to use Reason to avoid Average touch panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tower fan effective. They say that it provides strong airflow that cools rooms quickly, particularly during scorching afternoons. Moreover, they appreciate its quiet operation, sleek design, and ease of use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

2. PHILIPS CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This tower fan combines premium styling with efficient cooling in a slim, bladeless design that blends seamlessly into modern homes. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor, which delivers airflow of up to 2,230 m³/h, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices. The fan features three speed settings along with Normal, Natural Breeze, and Sleep modes to suit different cooling preferences. Its 60° oscillation ensures even air circulation, while the intuitive touchscreen controls, remote control, aroma diffuser, child lock, and 1–7-hour timer add everyday convenience.

Specifications Type Bladeless Tower Fan Blade Length Bladeless design Type of Motor Copper motor Motor Speed 3 Speed Settings Airflow Up to 2230 CFM Air Throw Distance Not specified Oscillation 60° Special Features Touchscreen control panel, Remote control, Normal/Natural Breeze/Sleep modes, Aroma diffuser, Child lock, 1–7-hour timer, Quiet operation (as low as 28 dB), Bladeless design Reasons to buy Good cooling performance Elegant design Low noise level Reason to avoid Average airflow

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the tower fan's modern bladeless design, sleek appearance, and quiet operation. They also like its cooling performance and say that its remote control feature is convenient for adjusting settings. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

This pedestal fan is designed to deliver high air circulation while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional pedestal fans. It features a sleek, modern design with an adjustable-height stand and it fits comfortably in bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces. Its energy-efficient BLDC motor provides powerful airflow while keeping noise levels low. The fan offers multiple speed settings that can be controlled using the included remote, allowing users to customise cooling with ease. Additional features include oscillation, timer function, and adjustable tilt.

Specifications Type Pedestal Fan Blade Length 400mm Type of Motor BLDC motor Motor Speed Up to 1350 RPM Airflow Up to 90 CMM Air Throw Distance Up to 10m Oscillation Automatic oscillation Special Features Remote control, Timer function, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt mechanism, Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Multiple speed settings, Low-noise operation Reasons to buy Good air flow Elegant design Low electric Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the pedestal fan to be of good quality and appreciate its appearance, with one noting it blends well with room decor. They also appreciate its airflow. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tower fan for its cooling performance and design.

This fan combines elegant styling with energy-efficient performance. Its premium finish and adjustable pedestal design suit bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices alike. It is powered by Atomberg's BLDC motor, which delivers high airflow while consuming significantly less power than conventional induction motor fans. It offers multiple speed settings that can be adjusted using the included smart IR remote, allowing users to fine-tune airflow effortlessly. Additional features include oscillation, timer, boost mode, and inverter compatibility.

Specifications Type Pedestal Fan Blade Length 400mm Type of Motor BLDC motor Motor Speed Up to 1350 RPM Airflow Up to 90 CMM Air Throw Distance Up to 10m Oscillation Automatic oscillation Special Features Remote control, Timer function, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt mechanism, Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Multiple speed settings, Low-noise operation Reasons to buy Strong air flow Good remote control Low noise level Reason to avoid Average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this pedestal fan to be of good quality and appreciate its very low noise level, with the remote control feature being particularly convenient. They also appreciate its airflow. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tower fan for its low noise level and airflow.

This tower fan offers modern aesthetics, efficient cooling, and user-friendly features. It is equipped with a high-performance motor, the fan delivers consistent airflow with three speed settings and multiple operating modes to suit varying comfort levels. The 90° oscillation ensures uniform air distribution across the room, while the touchscreen control panel and remote control make operation effortless. Additional features include a timer, sleep mode, child-safe bladeless construction, and low-noise performance.

Specifications Type Bladeless Tower Fan Blade Length Not applicable Type of Motor High-performance electric motor Motor Speed 3 Speed Settings Airflow Not specified Air Throw Distance Up to 20m Oscillation 90° Oscillation Special Features Touchscreen controls, Remote control, Sleep mode, Timer, Multiple airflow modes, Bladeless design, Quiet operation, Space-saving tower design Reasons to buy Strong air flow High energy efficiency Elegant design Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tower fan delivers powerful airflow that uniformly circulates cool air across the room, and appreciate its premium design and energy efficiency. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tower fan for its energy efficiency and airflow.

This fan is built for users who need powerful airflow to cool large spaces quickly. It featuring a sturdy pedestal design with an adjustable height mechanism. This fan is equipped with a high-speed induction motor that delivers strong air circulation through its aerodynamically designed blades. Multiple speed settings let users adjust airflow according to their comfort, while the oscillation function helps distribute air evenly across the room. Designed for continuous operation, the fan also features adjustable tilt, robust construction, and thermal overload protection for enhanced safety and durability.

Specifications Type Pedestal Fan Blade Length 400mm Type of Motor High-performance induction motor Motor Speed 2100 RPM Airflow 105CMM Air Throw Distance Up to 15m Oscillation Automatic Oscillation Special Features High-speed performance, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt, Thermal overload protection, Aerodynamic blades, Wide oscillation, Heavy-duty motor Reasons to buy Strong airflow High fan speed Reason to avoid High noise levels Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the fan's high-speed performance and air flow, with one noting it's sufficient for one person. However, the quality receives mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this fan for its fan speed and airflow.

This fan is designed to provide dependable cooling with a practical, no-frills design suitable for homes and offices. Its adjustable-height pedestal and sturdy base make it easy to position for effective airflow across different room sizes. It is powered by a high-performance copper motor that delivers consistent air circulation through its aerodynamic blades. It offers three speed settings that let users switch between gentle airflow and high-speed cooling as needed. Features such as wide-angle oscillation, adjustable tilt, and a durable safety grill help distribute air evenly while ensuring reliable performance for everyday use during hot summer months.

Specifications Type Pedestal Fan Blade Length 400mm Type of Motor Copper motor Motor Speed 1350 RPM Airflow 72CMM Air Throw Distance Up to 10m Oscillation Automatic Oscillation Special Features Three speed settings, Adjustable height, Adjustable tilt, Oscillation, Heavy-duty base, Aerodynamic blades, Safety grill Reasons to buy Good airflow Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the fan's strong cooling performance, ease of assembly, and value for money. Many users mention that it provides sufficient airflow for medium-sized rooms and performs reliably during extended use. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this fan for its value for money design and airflow. Top 3 features of the best fans that can replace an AC

NAME TYPE OF FAN TYPE OF MOTOR AIRFLOW HIFRESH 110CM Tower Fan Bladeless Tower Fan High-performance electric motor 1320 CFM PHILIPS CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan Bladeless Tower Fan Copper motor 2230 CFM KUHL Inspira P1 Pedestal Fan BLDC motor 90 CMM atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan Pedestal Fan BLDC motor 90 CMM Symphony Surround-i Bladeless Tower Fan Bladeless Tower Fan High-performance electric motor Not Specified Crompton HISPEED Torpedo EX 400 mm Pedestal Fan Pedestal Fan High-performance induction motor 105 CMM amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan Pedestal Fan Copper motor 72 CMM

FAQs for buying the best fans that can replace an AC Can a fan really replace an air conditioner? A fan cannot lower the room's temperature like an air conditioner, but pedestal fans, tower fans, and BLDC ceiling fans can reduce the need to run an AC continuously. Which type of fan is the best alternative to an AC? Tower fans are ideal for bedrooms and modern homes, pedestal fans provide powerful airflow for larger spaces, and BLDC ceiling fans offer energy-efficient cooling for everyday use. Do BLDC fans save more electricity than normal fans? Yes. BLDC fans typically consume 28W to 45W, compared to 70W to 90W for conventional induction motor fans. Can using a fan with an AC reduce electricity bills? Yes. Running a fan alongside your AC helps circulate cool air more efficiently, allowing you to increase the AC temperature to around 24–26°C while maintaining comfort. Are tower fans better than pedestal fans? Tower fans are quieter, more compact, and blend better with modern interiors. Pedestal fans, however, typically deliver stronger airflow and cover larger areas.