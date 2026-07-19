From FOMO to Inner calm: Yoga expert shares 3 poses that can ease social media comparison fatigue, how to practise

One of the most common concerns today is not about fitness or flexibility. It is about feeling mentally drained. Many people, after spending time on social media, feel inadequate, anxious, or as though they are falling behind in life. Over time, this habit of measuring our lives against others can leave us emotionally exhausted. Here's how yoga can ease social media comparison fatigue. (Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, a certified yoga expert and co-founder and CEO of Habuild, shares yoga tips to help you reclaim your peace.

Also read | Yoga for your body type: Which asana suits you best?

“Entirely stopping the use of social media is not the solution. The real solution is to strengthen our ability to stay connected with ourselves, regardless of what we see online. Yoga helps us do exactly that,” said Saurabh. Here are the yoga poses he recommends:

Balasana (Child's pose) This simple pose helps calm the mind and release mental tension that builds up from constant stimulation.

Step 1: Kneel on the floor and bring your big toes together.

Step 2: Sit back comfortably on your heels.

Step 3: Slowly lower your torso forward and rest your forehead on the mat.

Step 4: Stretch your arms forward and relax your shoulders.

Step 5: Stay in the posture for five to ten slow breaths.