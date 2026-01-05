Malaika Arora swears by these 5 pranayama techniques to stay toned and fit in 50s: From Anulom vilom to bhramari

Malaika Arora is definitely one of those celebs who seem to be ageing in reverse. In her early fifties, she continues to maintain a toned and sculpted physique, inspiring fitness enthusiasts across age groups. The former VJ and reality TV judge often shares glimpses of her workout and diet routines with her Instagram family. In her January 5 post, Malaika offered a peek into her yoga routine, revealing the practices that help her stay fit and strong. (Also read: Genelia D’Souza explains why she avoids excess ghee in her children’s diet: ‘I’m not blocking their arteries’ ) Check out Malaika Arora's yoga routine for inner calm and strength.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching tights, with her hair neatly tied into a bun, Malaika demonstrated 5 yoga poses. Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Bhastrika (Bellows breath)

How to perform: Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Inhale deeply through the nose, expanding your chest, then exhale forcefully through the nose. Continue with strong, rhythmic breaths for 20–30 seconds, followed by normal breathing.

Benefits: Boosts metabolism, improves lung capacity, energises the body, and helps burn fat by increasing oxygen supply.

2. Kapalbhati (Skull-shining breath)

How to perform: Sit upright with hands on knees. Take a deep inhale, then exhale sharply by pulling the navel in. The inhalation happens naturally. Start with 20–30 strokes and gradually increase.

Benefits: Strengthens abdominal muscles, aids digestion, supports weight management, and detoxifies the body.

3. Anulom vilom (Alternate nostril breathing)

How to perform: Close the right nostril with your thumb and inhale through the left nostril. Close the left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right. Repeat on the other side. Continue for 5–10 minutes.

Benefits: Calms the nervous system, reduces stress and anxiety, improves focus, and balances hormones.

4. Bhramari (Bee breath)

How to perform: Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and place your fingers lightly on your ears. Inhale deeply, then exhale slowly while making a humming sound like a bee. Repeat 5–7 times.

Benefits: Relieves stress, improves sleep quality, reduces anger and frustration, and enhances mental clarity.

5. Udgeet (Om chanting)

How to perform: Sit in a relaxed posture, inhale deeply, and chant “Om” slowly while exhaling. Focus on the vibration of the sound. Repeat for 5–10 minutes.

Benefits: Promotes inner calm, improves breathing control, enhances mindfulness, and supports overall emotional well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.