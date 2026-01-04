Fitness coach shares simple cheat sheet to burn fat without hitting the gym: The answer is ‘NEAT’

There are several ways to achieve our weight loss goals, with exercise and following a tailored diet being among the most widely adopted approaches. However, it is not just dedicated activities that help burn fat off our bodies, shared fitness coach Priyank Mehta. Doing household chores can help individuals lose nearly 400 calories every day, shares Priyank Mehta.(Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on December 23, 2025, he explained how a major part of daily fat loss comes from small activities that are considered a part of a regular lifestyle. The phenomenon is known by the acronym NEAT, which stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis.⁣

Movements that impact NEAT

In the caption of his post, Prinyank categorised “all the movement you don’t call ‘exercise’” as the ones responsible for NEAT. These include:

Walking around the house⁣

Taking stairs⁣

Doing chores such as cleaning the house, walking the dog⁣

Stretching⁣

Standing, fidgeting, and moving more throughout the day

NEAT helps burn 200 to 400 calories every day without engaging in any extra workout. “This is where most fat-loss plans fail,” he noted. “They obsess over workouts and ignore lifestyle.⁣”

Going to the gym is important to develop strength, muscles, and overall health. “Workout is the bonus.⁣ NEAT is the backbone.”

Benefits of NEAT

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s sports medicine physician, Michael Dakkak, NEAT is a gateway to exercise for people settled in their sedentary lifestyles. Over time, it allows individuals the following benefits:

Less weight gain

Improved circulation

Better heart health

Fewer aches and pains

Healthy blood sugar levels

Better focus

Improved mood

More energy

More independence with increasing age

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.