Fitness coach shares simple cheat sheet to burn fat without hitting the gym: The answer is ‘NEAT’
When it comes to losing fat, leading an active lifestyle has a significant impact, even when compared to working out at the gym, according to Priyank Mehta.
There are several ways to achieve our weight loss goals, with exercise and following a tailored diet being among the most widely adopted approaches. However, it is not just dedicated activities that help burn fat off our bodies, shared fitness coach Priyank Mehta.
Taking to Instagram on December 23, 2025, he explained how a major part of daily fat loss comes from small activities that are considered a part of a regular lifestyle. The phenomenon is known by the acronym NEAT, which stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis.
Movements that impact NEAT
In the caption of his post, Prinyank categorised “all the movement you don’t call ‘exercise’” as the ones responsible for NEAT. These include:
- Walking around the house
- Taking stairs
- Doing chores such as cleaning the house, walking the dog
- Stretching
- Standing, fidgeting, and moving more throughout the day
NEAT helps burn 200 to 400 calories every day without engaging in any extra workout. “This is where most fat-loss plans fail,” he noted. “They obsess over workouts and ignore lifestyle.”
Going to the gym is important to develop strength, muscles, and overall health. “Workout is the bonus. NEAT is the backbone.”
Benefits of NEAT
According to the Cleveland Clinic’s sports medicine physician, Michael Dakkak, NEAT is a gateway to exercise for people settled in their sedentary lifestyles. Over time, it allows individuals the following benefits:
- Less weight gain
- Improved circulation
- Better heart health
- Fewer aches and pains
- Healthy blood sugar levels
- Better focus
- Improved mood
- More energy
- More independence with increasing age
