Fitness coach with more than 20 years of experience shares fat loss hacks: 21 tips that 'work every single time'

It is a brand new year, and for many of us, another chance to get started on the fitness regimen that we have long pushed off. Keeping a calorie deficit of at least 500 is essential to burn off fat, shares Dan Go.(Pexel)

However, to make sure that our resolution to lose weight actually pays off this time, Dan Go, fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram on 30 December and shared an extensive cheat sheet of 22 tips that he guaranteed will work every time.

Also Read | Psychologist shares 10 daily habits to boost mental health in 2026: Show your emotions, but with some boundaries

“Fat loss isn’t complicated. It’s just not easy,” Dan wrote in the caption of his post. “Most people already know what to do. They just don’t do it consistently. The gap isn’t knowledge. Its execution… Simple wins. Consistency compounds.”

1. Take creatine for muscle and brain

According to Dan, taking five grams of creatine helps build muscles. To help boost the brain, the body needs 10-15 g of creatine.

2. Lift weights

To build muscles, Dan recommended lifting weights three times a week, hitting each muscle at least twice. Every session should include either more weight or more reps.

He also set a target Fat-Free Mass Index (FFMI) for both men and women. The FFMI calculated muscle mass relative to the height of the body, and uses the formula [Fat-Free Mass (in kg) / (Height (in m))^2]. Men should aim for an FFMI of 18.5-22, stated Dan, while women should target 15.5-18.5.

3. Become calorie-deficient

To lose weight, we should eat a calorie deficit of 500 or slightly higher, depending on how much we are seeking to lose.

4. Focus on Calories and Proteins

Counting calories and protein intake is very important when it comes to sustainable weight loss. We should eat 30-60 g of protein in every meal and a total of 0.7 to 1 g per pound of body weight.

5. Eat nutrient-dense meals

We need to eat three nutrient-dense meals according to our circadian rhythms, and avoid snacking in between. This improves energy and automates hunger.

6. Stay hydrated

We need to drink ½ of our own bodyweight in ounces of water every day, along with electrolytes, as per Dan. “1-2% of dehydration can make you hungry and ruin mental and physical performance.”

7. Use Hydro Lean System

The system includes drinking water at fixed points within the day:

Upon waking

Before and after meals

In-between meals

8. Eliminate alcohol

It is essential to eliminate or severely reduce alcohol intake to lose weight. “It's empty calories, ruins energy, increases appetite, and sets fat loss back by two to four days,” shared the coach.

9. Aim for at least 7000 steps daily

Walking 7000 to 10000 steps every day keeps the non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) high, improves energy and reduces stress levels.

10. Get a walking pad

Those who have a desk job should consider getting a walking pad to use during meetings, while watching videos, and while responding to emails. Converting dead time to walking time helps meet the step-count goals.

11. Get sufficient sleep

We should focus on getting the right amount of sleep, which can be anywhere between seven to nine hours, depending on individuals.

12. Follow healthy sleep routines

Certain routines help us get better sleep. This includes:

Creating a sleep cave with a cool, blacked-out room and dim lights at night

Similar sleep/wake-up times

Hot shower before bed

No screens for an hour before sleep

13. Fix exercise routine

The cardiovascular system can be boosted by focusing on a base, such as Zone 2 (moderate-intensity workout). Once a week, we should attempt “vigorous forms of exercise” like HIIT (high-intensity interval training).

14. Choose your favourite cardio

“The best form of cardio is the one that we enjoy doing,” shared Dan. “Find what it is and keep doing it until you die.”

15. Check for nutrient deficiencies

It is essential to get bloodwork checked to see what the body is missing and plan food and supplements accordingly. The key nutrient deficiencies observed by the coach are magnesium, vitamin D, B12, and omega-3s.

16. Consume enough fibre

One of the nutrients that the majority of the population is missing out on is fibre. It is essential to consume 25-35 grams of fibre every day.

17. Track KPIs

Keeping track of key performance indicators (KPIs) is important to stay on track to achieve our fitness goals. This includes:

Daily weigh-ins

Weekly waistline measurements

Monthly progress photos

DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) scan one to two times every year

Bloodwork every four to six months

18. Tracking nutrition and workouts

It is essential to keep the following things in mind:

Calories are how much you weigh

Macronutrients are what your body needs

Micronutrients are what your body feels and performs

“To perform at your best, you want all three working in your favour.”

19. Roadmap to upgrade the body

There are four phases of getting in better shape, according to Dan. While some of the phases overlap, they are in order:

Phase 1: Metabolic health

Phase 2: Adding muscle

Phase 3: Improving cardio

Phase 4: Optimising hormones and bloodwork

20. Set longer time horizons

It is better to work with long-term goals in mind, as Dan stated, “You overestimate what you can do in six weeks and underestimate what you can do in two years.”

21. ‘Identity First’ approach to health

“Approach health from an ‘Identity First’ perspective,” suggested Dan.”It’s not enough to set goals and do the work. You must change and become the goal.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.