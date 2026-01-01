Psychologist shares 10 daily habits to boost mental health in 2026: Show your emotions, but with some boundaries

With work environments that are increasingly fast-paced, constant digital exposure, and rising personal responsibilities, staying mentally stable is challenging. Nevertheless, maintaining good mental health does not necessarily entail radical changes in one's lifestyle. Small, intentional habits done every day can be a decisive factor in restoring emotional balance and psychological resilience. What are 10 ways to improve mental health?(Unsplash)

Counselling Psychologist and Family Therapist Archana Singhal shares ten simple daily habits to help overburdened people maintain mental balance in a world of demands.

1. Do not turn on your phone or laptop immediately after waking up

It has become a near ritual for many people to check their email or social media as soon as they wake up. "This can even stress one out before the day has really begun", Archana Singhal tells Health Shots. Spending the first moments of the day away from screens gives the brain time to prepare for the day in a calm, focused way. It is invaluable for emotional self-control throughout the day.

2. Incorporate short breathing breaks into your daily routine

In general, if people live their lives very hectically. It is also common for them not to breathe correctly. Just a couple of minutes of deep breathing, done consciously and meditatively, can relieve tension and sharpen focus. "By conscious breathing, one stimulates the body's mechanism for coming to rest. So, in dealing with bumps in the road of busy routine, one can be more successful", says the counselling psychologist.

3. Focus on just one priority that can be achieved within a day

One thing noted about to-do lists is that they often leave people feeling overwhelmed by their workload. "Yet merely selecting one task that is doable and worthwhile on the day is a perk in reducing cognitive overload", says Singhal. When a task is completed, people experience a boost in self-confidence and positive energy.

4. Do not work at the computer the whole time

Working hours behind the computer for a long time may have negative mental health consequences, as the risk of irritability in such a situation is higher. Taking a short break every hour can be highly effective, as it allows the body to rest and prevents overwork. People rest their eyes when they look away from the screen, and looking at something farther away most often helps them do so. Also, simple stretching exercises or a short walk serve the same purpose, giving the body and mind a brief break.

5. Bring in some short-duration physical exercises

Physical exercises may be considered as an incentive in keeping one's mental health since the body produces hormones that reduce anxiety when it is in activity. "For instance, even a short walk, some light stretching, or frequent standing can do wonders for one's mood and concentration", says the family therapist.

6. Be conscious of what you eat and drink

One's eating pattern may affect emotional stability; therefore, skipping meals or eating quickly is not recommended. Drinking enough water and eating mindfully support energy, focus, and overall mental balance.

7. Establish emotional boundaries

First, many busy people carry others ' emotional stress that is not their own. "Some techniques to protect one's emotional well-being include saying no when necessary, setting boundaries at work, and mentally disconnecting when it's time to rest", says the expert.

8. Show your emotions instead of hiding them

The practice of holding one's emotions inside can result in stressful situations that take a long time to resolve and may even lead to burnout. "Confiding in a trusted person, journaling, or simply recognising emotions are some of the ways that help relieve emotional pressure and foster self-awareness", shares the expert.

9. Get less exposed to negative news and social media

Anxiety can be caused to a great extent by the time devoted to following the most serious news and making online comparisons. "One who strictly observes the time allotted for news and social media handling gives their brain time to relax and is free from unnecessary mental work", says Singhal.

10. Finish your day with reflection or gratitude

One of the most effective ways to calm the mind and promote good sleep is to take a few moments before bed to reflect on a joyous moment or express gratitude. This practice allows the brain to train itself to focus on balance rather than stress.

Mental balance in 2026 is not so much a matter of being perfect as it is of being able to keep it over time. These small actions, done regularly, provide emotional support in a person's daily life. Gradually, they help people become mentally stronger, more alert, and better able to manage their busy days with greater relaxation and stability.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)