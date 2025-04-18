Menu Explore
AI followers, real emotions: Inside the bot-dominated social media that’s hooking Gen Z

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 18, 2025 11:42 AM IST

A social media platform entirely powered by AI is gaining immense popularity among young users, especially between the ages of 15 and 23.

Imagine a social media platform where you can interact with anyone you like, including your favourite celebs. However, there is a catch. The replies, likes, and comments don’t come from real humans - bots generate them. Such a platform exists in reality and has found immense popularity among Gen Z. It is Status AI.

The bot-dominated social media platform allows users to create a virtual world of their own (representative image). (Pixabay)
The bot-dominated social media platform allows users to create a virtual world of their own (representative image). (Pixabay)

What is Status AI?

The official website claims it is a platform where one can “immerse” themselves in the virtual world. The platform claims to provide “fantastic online playground with SFW and NSFW AI interactions.”

It allows the users to “create their own online personas, get involved in every type of fan community, interact with AI-created fictional characters, and enjoy the actual highs and lows of online culture.”

According to EL PAÍS, the app, launched in February, had been downloaded more than 2.7 million times globally.

Why the huge popularity?

Talking to EL PAÍS, a 23-year-old user of the platform said, “You live an alternative life, and you can be whatever you want, a singer, a detective, whatever.”

“And even though they can cancel you, you know it’s not serious, and you get to interact with celebrities who in real life would never pay attention to you,” she added.

“I like to use it to pretend I’m in my favorite series. I create a character and pretend I’m one of them,” a 22-year-old user told the outlet.

How to use Status AI?

One of the users also told the outlet how to use the platform. “You open the app and select a fictional universe and a character,” she said. “It tells you to become famous and gives you a series of missions, which you complete. If you do well, you unlock more characters and activities,” she continued.

“To level up, you have to tweet things that generate controversy, and that raises or lowers your relationship with the characters in your universe,” she added.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / AI followers, real emotions: Inside the bot-dominated social media that's hooking Gen Z
