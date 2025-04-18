Man claims ChatGPT fixed his 5-year-old jaw issue in 60 seconds: ‘I even saw an ENT about it’

A man’s post about ChatGPT helping him “fix” his five-year-old jaw issue has sparked a debate about the role of AI in the healthcare industry. He claimed that with the help of the AI chatbot, he got rid of “jaw clicking” in 60 seconds, adding that doctors were unable to help him with the health issue. A man claimed ChatGPT helped him deal with a clicking sound in his jaw. (Unsplash/solenfeyissa)

“After 5 years of jaw clicking (TMJ), ChatGPT cured it in 60 seconds,” a man wrote on Reddit. He explained that for half a decade, he had “jaw clicking on the left side”, which he assumes is from a boxing injury.

“I randomly asked ChatGPT about it and it gave me a detailed explanation saying the disc in my jaw was probably just slightly displaced but still movable, and suggested a specific way to open my mouth slowly while keeping my tongue on the roof of my mouth and watching for symmetry,” he wrote.

The Reddit user claimed that he tried the ways suggested by the chatbot, and his jaw was instantly “fixed”.

“I even saw an ENT about it, had two MRIs (one with contrast dye), and just recently went to the dentist who referred me to maxillofacial. Funny enough, I found this fix right before the referral came through. I'll definitely mention it when I see them,” he added.

How did social media react?

The post resonated with many, who claimed they benefited by trying the method the man mentioned.

An individual posted, “You just fixed me. No joke. Thanks a bunch.” Another added, “I found out more about my sleeping issues in 15 minutes with GPT than years of other research and a decade of doctor visits.”

A third expressed, “Same. I spent years feeling unwell. MRI. Specialists, etc. gave Claude my symptoms and it told me to get three specific tests done. 2 of 3 came back conclusive. Now, I've finally got the medicine I need to be normal again. Doctors and humans in general are highly unreliable.” A fourth wrote, “This is a perfect example of how AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare and reduce unnecessary treatments.”