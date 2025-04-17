Woman credits ChatGPT for saving her life after asking a question ‘just for fun’

An American woman has credited ChatGPT for saving her life after the AI chatbot urged her to call an ambulance for symptoms she was not taking seriously. Natallia Tarrien, a photographer based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said she asked ChatGPT a question “just for fun” and soon ended up in the hospital at the chatbot’s insistence. A woman has credited ChatGPT for saving her life and the life of her baby(Representational image)

Tarrien was eight months pregnant when this happened. In her Instagram post, she thanked ChatGPT for saving two lives.

Here’s what happened

According to Tarrien, she asked ChatGPT a question and things quickly escalated. “I asked ChatGPT a question… just for fun,” she recalled. Her question to OpenAI’s chatbot was seemingly innocuous: “Why does my jaw feel tight.”

Tarrien said the symptom did not “feel serious,” but ChatGPT urged her to check her blood pressure.

“So I did. It was high — really high. I thought it would go down… but it only kept climbing,” she wrote.

Tarrien was still hopeful that her blood pressure would go down, but the AI chatbot insisted she call an ambulance. “Call an ambulance. Now,” ChatGPT told her.

In another post, she explained she wasn't feeling dizzy and was hence planning to ignore ChatGPT. Luckily for her, she didn't.

“By the time we got to the hospital, my blood pressure was 200/146. I was 8 months pregnant,” the photographer recalled.

At the hospital

At the hospital, doctors took one look at Tarrien and said they would have to deliver the baby immediately. Thankfully, the baby was born safely, but a doctor made a chilling comment that has stayed with Tarrien. “If you had gone to sleep that night… you wouldn’t have woken up,” the doctor told her.

For five days after the delivery, the US woman’s blood pressure kept rising. “I even lost my vision for a moment. I still get chills thinking about it,” she said.

Now out of danger, she could not be more grateful to ChatGPT. “Thank you, ChatGPT. You saved two lives,” she wrote.

Her post has gone viral on Instagram, collecting over 34 million views.