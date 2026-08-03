Hyderabad, Three persons, including two Bangladeshis, were arrested in Adilabad district of Telangana on Monday for allegedly committing burglary at the residence of a prominent political leader, police said. Two Bangladeshis among three held for burglary in Telangana’s Adilabad

Police solved the burglary case that occurred in July in Kailash Nagar under the limits of Mavala Police Station by arresting three members of an international and inter-state criminal gang, Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said in a release.

The accused Mohammed Jauni Ali alias Jani Ali and Mohammed Ruman Ali , both electricians and natives of Dinajpur District, Bangladesh, presently residing at Jaipur, Rajasthan, were apprehended along with Tarun Singh , a fruit trader, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Police recovered gold, silver, five high-end phones, and one motorcycle used in the commission of the offences from the possession of the accused. The total value of the recovered property is estimated to be approximately ₹8 lakh, the SP said.

The gang was allegedly involved in house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts across India for nearly nine years, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused, Jauni Ali, had been involved in house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts across several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

He allegedly entered India illegally and obtained a fake Aadhaar card, police said.

The investigation further revealed that after entering India from Bangladesh on July 11, he, along with his associates, travelled through Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra before reaching Adilabad, where they committed the burglary, Mahajan said.

The accused used to pretend as vendors selling pressure cookers and grinders during the daytime to conduct reconnaissance in residential colonies. At night, they would break open locks and commit burglaries, he explained.

Jauni Ali, is involved in more than eight criminal cases registered in different states across the country, while co-accused Tarun Singh is involved in more than six criminal cases. Other members of the gang are also involved in several criminal cases in various states, he said.

Further investigation revealed that Jauni Ali, had illegally entered India from Bangladesh on nearly 10 to 12 occasions over the past several years. After committing house burglaries and vehicle thefts in different states, he would return to Bangladesh to evade arrest, the SP said.

Police also found that he is part of a larger network of 12 to 15 Bangladeshi associates who follow the same modus operandi by illegally entering India, committing thefts, and escaping back to Bangladesh. Further investigation is in progress to trace the remaining gang members, he said.

Using technical evidence, CCTV footage, surveillance inputs, and coordination with police departments of various states, Adilabad District Police swiftly investigated the case, arrested the accused, and solved the offence. Further investigation is in progress, Mahajan said.

The SP stated that a detailed investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend other members of the gang, their associates, individuals who facilitated their illegal stay in India, and those who helped them obtain forged identity documents. Coordination is also being maintained with police authorities of other states.

He further said that strict legal action will continue against illegal foreign nationals and international and inter-state criminal gangs posing a threat to national security.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.