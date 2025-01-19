Man claims ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease, saved his life: ‘Blew me away with…’

A man claimed artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT saved his life after he felt sick following a workout. The man claimed that the chatbot was able to detect his illness even before doctors and saved his kidneys from being severely impacted. The man claimed he fell sick after working out and asked ChatGPT to diagnose him on the basis of his symptoms.(Representational)

The man took to Reddit to share his incredible story. "ChatGPT saved my life. About a week ago I decided to do a workout, something I didn't think was too intense, but I woke up feeling like I got hit by a bus," he said, adding that even though he only did a few pushups, squats and planks, his coffee intake was high and he was dehydrated.

After he continued to feel unwell for two more days, he became curious about his symptoms and decided to seek ChatGPT's help.

Rare-kidney disease

The chatbot processed his symptoms and asked him to immediately seek medical help at a hospital as it diagnosed him with "moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis". After a few more searches, he was convinced that the chatbot was correct and went to a hospital.

"They performed lab work and it turned out that I had developed severe Rhabdomyolysis, essentially when your muscles breaks down rapidly and the proteins can clog your kidneys," he said.

Rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury where your muscles break down after an injury or excessive exercise without rest. The man was immediately hospitalised for the life threatening condition and spent a week in the hospital being monitored.

"I also used ChatGPT to analyse my lab results, which was on par with what the medical team was saying. I knew what was going on before I was even told by the doctor what was going on due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT," he revealed.

ChatGPT saves lives, says Reddit

The man said he was incredibly impressed at how capable and advanced ChatGPT has become. "I see those stories about ChatGPT saving other people's lives, but I never thought I'd be one of them. Thanks, ChatGPT!" he wrote.

The post also impressed other users on Reddit who hailed the AI and shared stories of it saving their lives too. "Recently there was a study in which, compared to human doctors, ChatGPT was judged to be both more helpful in its diagnosis and also more empathetic in the way it communicated with patients," revealed one user.

"ChatGPT also saved my cat's life. My vet wanted to put my cat down as she thought he had back leg blood clots. I put all his symptoms in ChatGPT while we waited for lab work and it said have vet check him for high blood pressure. Sure enough, he had high blood pressure and not blot clots in his back legs," said another user.

