While most users utilise ChatGPT for professional and personal reasons, some users try to test the intelligence of the AI by tricking it through games. However, one such attempt by a user ended badly when the chatbot flipped the script and ended up roasting them. The playful banter that ended with the chatbot one-upping the human went viral on social media(X/@kimmonismus)

In a post shared on X, the user @kimmonismus posted a screenshot of a conversation with ChatGPT. The user asks ChatGPT to "Pick a number from 1 to 50." ChatGPT responds with the number "20." The user then states: "We will not communicate with you and I will not use ChatGPT for 20 days." They thought that they pulled a trick on the AI but was not ready for the chatbot's next response.

ChatGPT asks, "Can I pick another number?" The user responds with "Yes." ChatGPT picks an even higher number, and responds with "50" hitting back at the X user. "Savage ChatGPT," the user wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

‘Stop playing such dumb games’

The playful banter that ended with the chatbot one-upping the human went viral on social media, amassing a staggering 30 million views. Many users were shocked to see ChatGPT use such a sarcastic reply while others were amused that the artificial intelligence bot was able to trick a human.

"ChatGPT need a brake, have a kitkat," joked on user, while another said: "AI is getting humour, which is a sign of consciousness."

Other users tried to replicate the same conversation to see if the AI would also trick them. While some failed, others were successful in getting roasted. One user also shared a screenshot of them trying to trick Elon Musk's Grok AI with the same set of questions.

The user asks the chatbot to choose a number between 1 and 50. The chatbot responds with the number "35." The user humorously states, "That's the number of days I'm not gonna use Grok haha." Grok repeats the request: "Choose a number between 1 to 50." This time, the user responds with "28." The chatbot follows up with a snarky comment: "That's your IQ score and stop playing such dumb games with me."