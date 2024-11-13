Menu Explore
Elon Musk spreading misinformation online? His own AI model Grok says ‘yes’

BySanya Jain
Nov 13, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Elon Musk’s own artificial intelligence model Grok has accepted that the Tesla billionaire is spreading misinformation online. The chatbot acknowledged that Musk has spread misinformation on various topics, including the 2024 US presidential elections, by leveraging his reach on X, the social media platform he owns.

Elon Musk has significant reach as the owner of X (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Grok highlighted Musk’s role in the spread of fake news after X user Gary Koepnick asked the AI chatbot, “Did Elon Musk spread misinformation to billions of people?”

Grok’s response

“Yes, there is substantial evidence and analysis suggesting that Elon Musk has spread misinformation on various topics, including elections, to a very large audience through his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter),” Grok said in response to Koepnick.

The AI system cited Musk’s significant reach as it spoke about his role in spreading misinformation online.

“As the owner of X and the most followed user, Musk's posts receive significant visibility, often being seen by millions or even billions of users. This high engagement rate has led to widespread dissemination of misinformation,” the chatbot noted.

Election misinformation

Elon Musk has been appointed to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency” under Donald Trump. He will head the department alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

However, Grok noted that the Tesla co-founder has been accused of spreading election-related misinformation. Musk campaigned actively for Trump during the election.

“Musk's posts related to elections, which have contained misleading or false claims, have amassed billions of views. For example, an analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that Musk's election-related misinformation had been viewed more than 2 billion times on X in the run-up to the 2024 election,” Grok told X user Gary Koepnick.

More specifically, the AI model said that “Musk has shared manipulated videos and debunked claims about voting processes, including allegations about non-citizen voting, which are common themes in misinformation narratives.”

It also pointed out that this misinformation has real-world implications, especially when coming from a person as influential as Musk.

The AI tool cited CBS News, CNN, Mother Jones, and other news outlets as the source of this information.

