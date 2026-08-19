Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film struggles to cross ₹50 crore as Awarapan 2 dominates

The film has been facing tough competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. While Sunny Deol’s film is struggling to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office, Emraan’s film has already crossed ₹100 crore and shows no signs of slowing down. Batwara 1947’s box office performance comes amid mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film has been praised for Sunny and Shabana Azmi’s impactful performances but criticised for its storyline.

According to Sacnilk, the film saw a 46% decline on Sunday, collecting ₹7.25 crore. Its first Monday was no better, with collections dropping by 72% to ₹2 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far. On its first Tuesday, however, the film saw a slight growth of 12.5%, collecting ₹2.25 crore. Its domestic collection now stands at ₹30.75 crore net, while its gross collection has reached ₹36.54 crore.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5 : Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi ’s Partition drama may have struck an emotional chord with fans, but the film has struggled to draw audiences to theatres amid tough competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 . After witnessing a decline following its first Sunday, the film continues to face a challenging run at the box office. While Day 5 brought a slight improvement in collections, Batwara 1947 is still struggling to cross the ₹50 crore mark despite boasting an impressive cast of heavyweights.

Recently, Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini, took to Instagram to show her support for Sunny Deol’s film. She praised the film and wrote, "I watched the movie "Batwara" yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today."

She added, "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

About Batwara 1947 Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol as a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan after Partition and vows to save the Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) living in the house allotted to him while also protecting his own family. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks Preity Zinta’s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus.