Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film struggles to cross ₹50 crore as Awarapan 2 dominates
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: The film on partition failed to pull audience despite Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's praise-worthy performances.
Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi’s Partition drama may have struck an emotional chord with fans, but the film has struggled to draw audiences to theatres amid tough competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. After witnessing a decline following its first Sunday, the film continues to face a challenging run at the box office. While Day 5 brought a slight improvement in collections, Batwara 1947 is still struggling to cross the ₹50 crore mark despite boasting an impressive cast of heavyweights.
Batwara 1947 box office report
According to Sacnilk, the film saw a 46% decline on Sunday, collecting ₹7.25 crore. Its first Monday was no better, with collections dropping by 72% to ₹2 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far. On its first Tuesday, however, the film saw a slight growth of 12.5%, collecting ₹2.25 crore. Its domestic collection now stands at ₹30.75 crore net, while its gross collection has reached ₹36.54 crore.
The film has been facing tough competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. While Sunny Deol’s film is struggling to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office, Emraan’s film has already crossed ₹100 crore and shows no signs of slowing down. Batwara 1947’s box office performance comes amid mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film has been praised for Sunny and Shabana Azmi’s impactful performances but criticised for its storyline.
Deep Dive
Recently, Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini, took to Instagram to show her support for Sunny Deol’s film. She praised the film and wrote, "I watched the movie "Batwara" yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today."
She added, "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."
About Batwara 1947
Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol as a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan after Partition and vows to save the Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) living in the house allotted to him while also protecting his own family. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks Preity Zinta’s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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