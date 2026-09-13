Quote of the day by Mahima Chaudhry: ‘I knew whichever opportunity I got, I would grab it with both hands. That’s me…'
Mahima Chaudhry’s words remind us that no matter what, we should always be ready to grab the opportunity given to us.
Mahima Chaudhry, known for her roles in Pardes, Dhadkan, Lajja, and more, often gets candid about her experience in Bollywood. Born as Ritu Chaudhry on September 13, 1973, the actor did several commercials and modelling before stepping into Bollywood. She rose to fame with her debut film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Pinkvilla on June 8, 2020, Mahima opened up about the forced lockdown in her career, taking a break after 2010, judgments, comeback, struggles, being a single parent, and more.
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During the conversation, she said, “I knew whichever opportunity I got, I would grab it with both hands. That’s me even today.”
What does Mahima Chaudhry’s quote mean?
The quote reflects Mahima Chaudhry’s positive attitude towards life and her career. She highlighted that whenever an opportunity came her way, she did not hesitate or hold herself back. Instead, she embraced it wholeheartedly and gave it her best.
In the context of her Bollywood career, the quote reflects her resilience after facing several setbacks. However, she continued to look forward, take opportunities, and rebuild her confidence. Her words serve as a reminder that when life gives you an opportunity, embrace it fully and give it your best rather than letting fear or setbacks hold you back.
Why is Mahima Chaudhry’s quote relevant today?
In today’s world, her words remind us that we need to stay open to opportunities despite uncertainty, rejection, or setbacks. With new opportunities emerging every day, it is easy to overthink whether we are ready, qualified, or good enough.
The quote encourages us to take the chance, make the most of what comes our way, and not let past failures define what we do next. You may not always know where an opportunity will lead, but giving it your all can open doors you never expected.
Who is Mahima Chaudhry?
Born as Ritu Chaudhry on September 13, 1973, Mahima is an Indian actor who is primarily seen in Hindi movies. Chaudhry also did several modelling assignments and television commercials before venturing into Bollywood movies.
She made her film debut with the romantic drama Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 1997. She received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from Pardes, Mahima was also seen in Daag, Dhadkan, Kurukshetra, Lajja, Dil Kya Kare, Lajja, and Dobara.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More