Kangana Ranaut on why South films are outshining Hindi movies: ‘Bollywood running after six pack abs, hot babe, bike'

Kangana Ranaut has offered her perspective on the recent trend of South Indian films outperforming their Bollywood counterparts at the box office. According to the actor, one key reason for this disparity lies in the fact that many Hindi films have become increasingly disconnected from reality. Also read: Everyone should have accountability: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her directorial, Emergency.

Kangana shares her view

During a session at Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana was asked about the reason behind the massive success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise, comparing it to the business situation in Bollywood.

“Pehele toh mujhe nahi lagta ke Bollywood or Hindi cinema ne mainstream hone ka theka liya hua hai (I don’t think Bollywood can be dubbed as mainstream). They are not mainstream by any standard. Our films should be defined as the Indian film industry, one industry in which every type of audience is addressed,” Kangana said,

Kangana decoded the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 by emphasising how he plays the role of a daily wage earner.

“People in Bollywood live in a bubble. And that is one of the biggest reasons I have a problem with them. Kyunki yeh log bubble se nikalna nahi chahte han (They don’t want to come out of the bubble). All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, take injections. They don't have any connection with reality),” she said.

According to Kangana, no one from Bollywood would have agreed to the role that Allu Arjun plays in the film.

“Inko chaiyeh six pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number bas bahut hai (They want six pack abs, hot babe, beaches, bike and item numbers. That’s enough for them)... It is important to have a reality check,” she ended.

About Pushpa franchise

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was a pan-India success. The film grossed over ₹136 crore in Telugu and an additional ₹106 crore net in the Hindi-dubbed version. It emerged as Allu Arjun's highest-grossing film ever. The film and its songs gained popularity in the Hindi-speaking belt as well.

Now, Allu Arjun, along with Rashmika Mandanna, has come back with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel moves forward showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sanders smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh Faasil is seen as a police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.