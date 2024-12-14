Everyone should have accountability: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday reacted to Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's arrest in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case and described it as a "very unfortunate" incident. Kangana Ranaut said that being a high-profile personality shouldn't mean there would be no consequences. (ANI)

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the Mandi MP said that everybody should have "accountability".

Arjun was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the death of a woman at a stampede in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, where the actor had supposedly gone for a surprise visit.

The incomplete exit arrangements by the theatre management then led to a chaos, wherein a stampede ensued and claimed Revathi's life, leaving her son in a critical condition.

"It is very unfortunate. I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail. But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn't mean we shouldn't have any consequences. People's lives are very precious. Be it smoking ads or a crowded theatre, I think they (the Pushpa 2 team) were present at the event. Everybody should have accountability," Ranaut told Aaj Tak.

The Pushpa 2 film, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. It was commercially released in cinemas on December 5.

Arjun, who was arrested on Friday morning, was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a Hyderabad court. However, the Telangana High Court granted the Pushpa 2 star interim bail. But, the actor had to spend the night in jail due to a delay in the release of his interim bail order.

Allu Arjun will walk out of prison on Saturday morning, police officials said.

Several actors, including Arjun's Pushpa co-star, reacted to his arrest and raised questions over the same.

Mandanna penned a note on her Instagram stories and said that it was "disheartening to see everything being blame on a single individual". She described the situation as unbelievable and heartbreaking.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma asked whether god will be arrested for devotees' death during religious occasions or whether politicians be arrested for people's death during election campaigns. "It's the police and organiser's job to take care of safety protocols, how will actors and politicians do it?" he asked.

Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi also asked whether it was fair to arrest Allu Arjun for the Sandhya Theatre mishap.

Actor Nani expressed discontent over Arjun's arrest and said that "one person is not responsible for this". He said that if the enthusiasm shown by government authorities and media in case of a celebrity was the same for regular citizens, "we would have lived in a better society".

He said that everyone should learn from such an "unfortunate" disaster and be more careful to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

Actor Varun Dhawan also sided with Allu Arjun, saying that safety protocols are not something an actor can take on himself. "And the incident that took place is very painful. I feel very sorry and send my condolences. But at the same time, you can't blame one person for this," he added.