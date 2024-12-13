Nani reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest: ‘One person is not responsible for this’

Actor Nani became the second celebrity after Varun Dhawan to react publicly to the news of Allu Arjun’s arrest. The Pushpa 2: The Rule star was arrested by the Chikkadapally police on Friday, December 13, in a case involving the death of a woman at the premiere of his film. (Also Read: Sandhya Theatre admin requested police presence at Pushpa 2 show, leaked letter has fans questioning Allu Arjun's arrest) Nani defended Allu Arjun in a post on X after news broke of his arrest.

Nani on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Nani penned a note on X (formerly Twitter) calling out the government and media for their ‘enthusiasm’ when it comes to anything related to celebrities. He wrote, “I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society.”

He then mentioned that the death must be a learning lesson to everyone and that Arjun alone cannot be blamed for the incident, writing, “That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”

Allu Arjun arrested

On Friday, Telangana police arrested Arjun at his residence in Jubilee Hills. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, brother, Allu Sirish and father, Allu Aravind, were with him at the time of arrest. After the news broke, his uncle Chiranjeevi and aunt Surekha visited his home to be with his family. His family is yet to speak to the press about his arrest. According to reports, he has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand. He was granted an interim bail for 4 weeks.

The arrest comes two days after Arjun filed a petition in Telangana High Court, requesting them to quash the FIR filed against him by the police. The police had alleged that the actor, his team and the management of Sandhya Theatre had not informed them of his visit on December 4. His visit had caused a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son.