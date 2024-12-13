Allu Arjun granted interim bail in Pushpa 2 The Rule fan death case, 'he too has right to life and liberty', says HC

Allu Arjun was granted relief by the Telangana High Court on Friday evening after it granted the Pushpa 2: The Rule actor interim bail in connection with the death of a fan at the film's premiere. The actor had been arrested from his home by Hyderabad Police earlier in the day. (Also read: Big twist in Allu Arjun arrest case, victim's husband says he will withdraw complaint: 'Stampede not his fault') Actor Allu Arjun comes out of the Chikkadpally police station following his arrest by the police in Hyderabad on December 13, 2024.(AFP)

Allu Arjun gets bail

The actor moved the High Court again following his arrest, asking for the FIR against him to be quashed. The Telangana High Court indicated that it will grant interim bail to Allu Arjun. "We will grant interim bail for certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies meanwhile," Bar and Bench quoted the judge as saying.

The case against Allu Arjun

The incident occurred on the night of December 4 when a large crowd of fans thronged the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to glimpse the actor at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. After a stampede-like situation arose, a woman died. Her son is being treated in a hospital where he is recovering.

Police said a case was registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

On Wednesday, Arjun filed a plea in the High Court to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including arrest, pending the disposal of the petition.

The actor had earlier announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased woman. There was a twist in the case in the afternoon when the victim's husband said he would withdraw the complaint as he did not hold the actor responsible.