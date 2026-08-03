Avika Gor says asthma and past fear made tear gas stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 traumatic: 'Knew it won't be good’
Avika Gor talked about her experience of competing in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi for a second time.
Television actor Avika Gor returned to the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi this year after seven years. She previously participated in the show's 9th season in 2019. In a new interaction, the actor admitted that her previous experience made the challenges somewhat easier, but one challenge remained insurmountable for her.
Avika on her most challenging stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi
Talking about returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika told ANI that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging. "This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were scarier to me. So the stunts I was performing right now didn't scare me enough to feel I should give up. But when I was watching others perform, it really made me very emotional because there were too many stunts where too many people were either getting injured or having emotional breakdowns and just witnessing all of that was not really easy.”
However, Avika added that her fear was any gas-based stunt as her asthma makes it difficult for her to finish those. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, one tear-gas-based stunt had ended her journey. “There was one particular stunt which was to do with tear gas, and that has been my trauma since my last season because that was my elimination stunt,” Avika said, adding, “Since my childhood, I've had asthma. For me, tear gas stunts are not usually great because they all require strong lungs and good breathing. So this time when I was supposed to do a stunt like that, I kind of knew that even if I try my best, it's not going to be as good as the others because my lungs, it's something that's not in my control.”
Avika's friendships on the show
On the friendships she formed during the show, Avika said fellow contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik stood by her throughout the competition, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi also offered constant support. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is currently airing on Colors and simultaneously streaming on JioHotstar.
Avika will soon feature in a Punjabi music video that will release on August 7. She also hinted at more projects in the pipeline, including a possible return to television.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.