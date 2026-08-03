Avika Gor says asthma and past fear made tear gas stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 traumatic: 'Knew it won't be good’

Television actor Avika Gor returned to the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi this year after seven years. She previously participated in the show's 9th season in 2019. In a new interaction, the actor admitted that her previous experience made the challenges somewhat easier, but one challenge remained insurmountable for her. Avika Gor participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Avika on her most challenging stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi Talking about returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika told ANI that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging. "This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were scarier to me. So the stunts I was performing right now didn't scare me enough to feel I should give up. But when I was watching others perform, it really made me very emotional because there were too many stunts where too many people were either getting injured or having emotional breakdowns and just witnessing all of that was not really easy.”

However, Avika added that her fear was any gas-based stunt as her asthma makes it difficult for her to finish those. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, one tear-gas-based stunt had ended her journey. “There was one particular stunt which was to do with tear gas, and that has been my trauma since my last season because that was my elimination stunt,” Avika said, adding, “Since my childhood, I've had asthma. For me, tear gas stunts are not usually great because they all require strong lungs and good breathing. So this time when I was supposed to do a stunt like that, I kind of knew that even if I try my best, it's not going to be as good as the others because my lungs, it's something that's not in my control.”

Avika's friendships on the show On the friendships she formed during the show, Avika said fellow contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik stood by her throughout the competition, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi also offered constant support. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is currently airing on Colors and simultaneously streaming on JioHotstar.

Avika will soon feature in a Punjabi music video that will release on August 7. She also hinted at more projects in the pipeline, including a possible return to television.