Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun post his arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede death: ‘Actor can't take everything upon himself'

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman at Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad last week. While many fans questioned his arrest, others believed it to be a PR move. Amid this, Varun Dhawan has supported the National Award-winning actor. Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun after he gets arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede tragedy.

Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun

Varun Dhawan is currently in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film, Baby John. During the event, the actor addressed the Pushpa 2 stampede tragedy and defended Allu Arjun. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Varun Dhawan said, "There are safety protocols. An actor cannot take everything upon himself. We can tell people around us. Like I can talk about today. Cinepolis has done a great arrangement here and we are grateful to them for that."

He further added, "The tragedy that took place is very heartbreaking. I’m very sorry. Sending my condolences. But at the same time, I think aap blame sirf ek insaan pe nahi daal sakte (you cannot put the blame on just one person)."

What happened at Pushpa 2 screening

On December 4, Allu Arjun, along with the Pushpa 2 team, visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the screening of Pushpa 2. Fans gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the superstar. However, this led to a stampede-like situation in which a 35-year-old woman died and her son was hospitalised. Days after the incident, Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow and even promised financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

However, Hyderabad police has now arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death. Police said a case was registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.