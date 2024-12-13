Did Allu Arjun change into Pushpa 2 merchandise during arrest? What went down when Hyderabad Police entered star's home

Telugu star Allu Arjun was arrested from his home by the Hyderabad Police on Friday. The actor was arrested in connection with an FIR in a death that occurred during a stampede at the screening of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, last week. However, a gesture from the Pushpa star during the arrest caught the eye of some eagle-eyed fans online. (Also read: Allu Arjun arrested in connection with death of woman in stampede at Pushpa 2 The Rule screening) Allu Arjun at a promotional event of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Mumbai on November 29, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Did Allu Arjun change his clothes before arrest?

Videos shared by TV9 showed Allu Arjun, dressed in green shorts and a casual t-shirt, being accompanied by police officials. The actor points to his clothes before stepping into an elevator with the cops and going up.

All other videos from the arrest show Arjun dressed in a Pushpa 2 shirt. He was later taken to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, and visuals showed him wearing the Pushpa 2 shirt. As some fans debated the logic of arresting a star for a fan's death at his film, others laughed at Arjun changing into film merch during that stressful time. "Priorities are correct," quipped one fan. However, it wasn't clear if the change of clothes was deliberate or accidental.

Why is Allu Arjun under arrest?

On Friday morning, officials from Hyderabad Police came to Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. He was shifted to the police station, where he would be questioned, the police said. The actor is now being taken to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination before being produced in court.

The incident in connection with which Arjun has been arrested occurred on the night of December 4 when a large crowd of fans thronged the Sandhya Theatre at the busy RTC Crossroads to glimpse the actor. The deceased has been identified as Revathi, police said. She was accompanied by her son Sri Teja, who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is recovering.

Police said a case was registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

On Wednesday, Allu Arjun filed a plea in the High Court to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including arrest, pending the disposal of the petition. The High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days. The actor had earlier announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased woman.