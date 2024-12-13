Allu Arjun arrest live updates: Allu Arjun, the popular Tollywood actor, was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the stampede-like incident that occurred during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2: The Rule' on December 4. The incident, which took place at a theatre in Hyderabad, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her nine-year-old son due to asphyxiation....Read More

A team of police officers from the Chikkadpally police station arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. He was later brought to the police station for questioning, according to the authorities.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised after a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The original film, also directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over ₹300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" also features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.