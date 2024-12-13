Allu Arjun arrest: Pushpa 2 star's father-in-law pleads with police officials outside station to let him in. Watch

Telugu star Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede at a Pushpa 2 The Rule screening on Friday. The Hyderabad police took the superstar to Chikkadpally police station for questioning. Hours later, his father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy also reached the police station but refused to talk to the media. Allu Arjun's father-in-law arrives at police station in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun's father-in-law reaches police station

On Friday, ANI shared a video of Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, arriving at the police station after Allu Arjun was brought there for questioning. He refused to speak to the media and just stood there as they asked him about his son-in-law's arrest. As he was not being allowed into the police station, he requested the police official present there, "Inspector, please let us in. It's not like we would do anything. So, please ask them to let us in."

What happened at Pushpa 2 premiere

During the premiere of Pushpa 2 The Rule, fans in large number thronged Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun. This led to a stampede-like situation. A 35-year-old woman died in the incident, and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. Police said a case was registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow on the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and promised financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

However, after an FIR was filed against him, his team, and the theatre management by the deceased's family, the actor filed a plea to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including arrest.