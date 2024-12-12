Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1: Allu Arjun's film is a juggernaut, soars past 700 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 12, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1: Allu Arjun's film is rewriting history at the ticket window.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1: Pushpa 2: The Rule has been an unstoppable force at the box office. Since its theatrical release last Thursday, the film has shown no signs of slowing down or relenting after a blockbuster opening. On Thursday, the last day of its opening week, the film earned an impressive 33 crore net in all languages in India, taking its domestic total past 700 crore. (Also read: Allu Arjun made 300 crore for Pushpa 2 but he's not India's highest-paid actor; how a man with 0 films in 2024 beat him)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection week 1

Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 earned 33 crore on its eighth day (it was a Thursday release), which took its cumulative 8-day haul to 721 crore. This is already the fourth-highest collection by any film in India and Pushpa 2 has only been in theatres for a week.

Like its predecessor Pushpa: The Rise, the bulk of Pushpa 2's earnings have come from the Hindi-dubbed version. As per Sacnilk, the Hindi version has collected over 400 crore so far, much more than the 240 crore earned by the original Telugu version. The film's pan-India appeal can be gauged by the fact that the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have also fared well, earning 41 crore, 5 crore, and 12 crore respectively.

Pushpa 2's box office tsunami

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, is directed by Sukumar. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular gangster Pushpa Raj as he collides with his arch nemesis Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Pushpa 2 registered the best opening ever by an Indian film, earning 165 crore net domestically and 294 crore gross worldwide on its first day itself. It has already crossed the 1000-crore mark worldwide and is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever.

