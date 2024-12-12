Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun film beats SRK's Pathaan's lifetime haul in a week
Pushpa 2: The Rule worldwide box office collection has crossed ₹1000 crore in under a week. It now stands at ₹1062 crore.
Pushpa 2: The Rule worldwide box office collection: When it was released last January, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had set the cash registers ringing. It was a phenomenon and re-established Shah Rukh Khan as the top star in Bollywood. The fact that it crossed ₹1000 crore (without even releasing in China) was seen as astounding. So for Pushpa 2: The Rule to breach its lifetime collection in just seven days is an even bigger feat. (Also read: Pushpa 2 hit ₹1000 crore mark in 6 days: How long did top Indian films like Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD take?)
Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 7
At the end of its first seven days, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected a staggering ₹1062 crore worldwide, according to trade sources. Some portals have a slightly lower figure of ₹1012 crore. Regardless, it has become the fastest Indian film ever to enter the ₹1000-crore club, in six days. It beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's record, which entered the club in 10 days.
How Pushpa 2 beat Pathaan
Yash Raj Films' spy thriller Pathaan was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, minting ₹1048 crore worldwide by the end of its run. If the reported figure of ₹1062 crore is correct, then Pushpa 2 has crossed Pathaan in just a week. Even if one goes by the more conservative ₹1012 crore reported by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 clears Pathaan by its eighth morning (Thursday). Given that Pushpa 2 is showing no signs of slowing down (it became the first 'Hindi' film ever to earn over ₹ 30 crore in each of its first seven days), the marks set by Jawan ( ₹1149 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1192 crore), KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1250 crore) and RRR ( ₹1307 crore) should also not be beyond its reach.
Pushpa 2 is all but certain to enter the top 3 of India's highest-grossing films ever, behind only Dangal ( ₹2026 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1788 crore). Trade analysts and insiders feel that Dangal may be a bridge too far to cross for the Telugu film but Baahubali 2 is potentially within its reach.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from Allu Arjun, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
